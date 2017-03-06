GreensTalk covers results from the two bowling clubs in Port Alfred.

News from Port Alfred

The Port Alfred Bowls Club held their annual GBS sponsored competition on Saturday, March 4, and was won by a Port Alfred team consisting of Anton Strombeck, Eddie Senar, John Bennett and Elsabe Rodrigues as well as Noelene Kirsten who stood in for Elsabe in the morning session. Second and third prizes went to Dave Lang and his team from Port Alfred and Stan Long and his team from Albany. Congratulations to all the winners.

Thanks to the members who worked so hard to make it such a success and, of course, to the teams from Albany, Grahamstown, Kenton and Kowie. We were thrilled to receive an entry from our sponsors, GBS, and we thank them most sincerely for their continued support.

We wish Maureen Heale, Sandra Wiblin, Dave Freeme and Trevor Frost good bowling as they take part in the Senior Inter-District championships which take place in Pietermaritzburg from 11th to 18th March.

We welcome two new members to the club, i.e. Jenny Waters and Graham Ellis and hope that they enjoy many years of happy bowling with us.

Members are reminded of the Birthday Night on March 14 and those attending must please remember to bring a plate of snacks.

The club’s entertainment committee has arranged a Bingo Evening on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 pm. We invite members and visitors to join us. Hamburgers will be available on sale. Please support the club.

Our sponsors on Tuesday, March 14, are Personal Trust and our thanks go to them for their support.

Duties for week 14 to 18 March: –

Tabs: John Hodges and Colette Reid, Bar: Noelene Kirsten and John Hodges and Ironing: Trevor Frost.

Kowie Bowls Banter

On Tuesday, the Megabucks competition with its increased prize money attracted a good turnout. Bob Ford and his team of Alan Sheridan, Dave Thomas and Neville Westcott were in fine form defeating Jacques Krige’s team of 4’s by 10 points and plenty of shot profit. Runner up was Dick Schuurman’s team of 4’s who defeated Lee Botma’s team in a much closer game.

On Thursday, the Snowball competition rolled over.

On Friday night, the Club Draw night was held together with a weigh and pay steak evening with Pick ‘n Pay supplying the meat. A club membership number was drawn but could not be linked to anyone and as no one claimed the prize another attendance number was drawn. Low and behold this number could also not be linked to a club member so no payout occurred. The night was very well attended with 100 names being on the list for bookings.

On Saturday, five mixed teams attended the Port Alfred GBS competition which was played in delightful bowling weather. See results above.

A small turnout played tabs bowls in the Guido’s sponsored competition. Lee Botma’s team of Don Munro and Lucia Nel defeated Mike Tomlinson’s team 2/+9 with the runner-up 2/+8 to take home Guido’s meal vouchers. Today’s runner up was Mike Beaumont’s team of 4’s who defeated Michael Pfotenhauer’s team in a much close game.

Duties for week 13 – 19th March

Greens: Roll – Eddie Hoseck, Mark – Don Kelly and Keith Kolesky, Tabs: Cash – PeeWee Tomlinson and Bar: Brian and Paddy Burger.