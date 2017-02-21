GreensTalk covers results from the two bowling clubs in Port Alfred, the Kowie and the Port Alfred Bowls Clubs.

Kowie Pick ‘n Pay Nite Bowls Banter

Fantastic summer weather again encouraged supporters of the Kowie Nite Bowls teams to turn out in force to cheer their teams on to do better. Some teams were in top form and in the B Section three teams scored a full house of six points. Sadly that was not enough because in the A section another full house was scored and that went to a distinctively dressed team in the black tee-shirts with their name across their backs. Distinctive Kitchens were the Performers of the Night with their 6 points and 16 shot profit against Kenny’s Quarts. So in both rounds played to date the performers have both come from section A.

With all the games over and all settled into the Club House, the Swindle Board draw was performed and No 48 came out. Unfortunately for Cecelia of Country Meat Market, she was not present to collect this week’s prize. Thereafter the Roll Over competition was done with the score on four selected ends and no one had the score so it rolls over to the next round and the kitty now grows to R180.

Participants are requested to please look after their bowling equipment after the game; some of them might be borrowed from the club. On Friday night two bags of bowls were brought into the club and the organisers will do their best but they just cannot look after all and everyone’s belongings.

The next round will be played on Friday, February 24t, and Round 4 follows very quickly thereafter on Wednesday, March 1.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Round 3 of both 1st & 2ND Leagues were played at the Port Alfred Club during the last weekend. The Kowie 1st League side played against Port Alfred and won both their morning games and then in the afternoon, in the turnaround games, Port Alfred won both of the games to share the day on five points each.

The Kowie 2nd League side played against Kenton and had a good morning winning both the games and in the afternoons turn around games Kowie won one and lost one with Kenton getting the bonus point for the positive shot profit. The 2nd Leagues position after three rounds is Kenton on 18 points, Kowie 16 points, Port Alfred 14 point and Albany on 12 points.

On Tuesday, a full green turned out for the sponsored SPAR DAY competition. Harold Bodill’s team of Mike Pfotenhauer and Jacky Watson who beat Rob Owsley’s team 9 points and 12 shot profit won the vouchers. Mike Tomlinson’s team defeated Pieter Stegmann’s team of 4’s for the runner-up position.

On Thursday, in the Ocean Basket sponsored competition Jacques Krige’s team of trips of Lynn Kolesky and Neville Westcott accounted for Harold Bodill’s trip with 2 points and a huge shot profit. Keith Kolesky’s team of trips defeated Jackie Kriel’s trip by 2 points and a little less shot profit to take the runner-up position. Both winner and runner-up received Ocean Basket vouchers for their performances.

On Saturday, another full green turned out in blustery conditions for the Snowball Competition. The four ends were drawn and only Mike Tomlinson’s team of PeeWee and Jacky Watson matched the score of three to share the R120 kitty.

Preparations at the Kowie are in full swing for the upcoming Colleen Timm & Moore Shield’s competitions being played at the club on Saturday. This will be followed by the Eastern Province vs Border practice match for both ladies and men’s teams on the next Saturday.

Round 4 of the 2nd League matches has had to be moved to Albany for Sunday.

Duties for week 27th Feb – 5th Mar:

Greens: Roll – Tony Brown, Mark: Basil Clarke & Rod Gradwell, Tabs: Cash – Jean Botma and Bar: Ivo & Tessa Chunnet.

News from Port Alfred Bowls

A wonderful Valentine’s Day competition, sponsored by Personal Trust, was won by Sandra Wiblin, Tony Versveld and Jools Fraser. The second prize went to Ron Orford, Maureen Heale and Phil Long (87 years young). Third and fourth prizes went to Trevor Frost, Eddie Senar Anne Kotze and Wins Collett, and Chris Armitage, Elsabe Rodriques and Brian Hammond, well done to all. The bowlers looked very colourful as various shades of red were worn by the players, celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The Ladies Novice Singles were played during the past week. Congratulations to Julie Sluizik, winner and Colleen Clarke, the runner-up.

Bowlers and croquet players are invited to join for a fun afternoon on Friday, February 24, where bowlers will play croquet and croquet players will play bowls, followed by supper. Own suppers need to be supplied by those who wish to participate. Visitors are also welcome to attend this fun event.

The Ladies and Men’s teams will take part in the Colleen Timm and Moore Shield competitions on Saturday, February 25, against Kenton and Kowie at Kowie Bowling Club and we wish them all good bowling.

The third Round of the Eastern Areas League was played at Port Alfred on Sunday, February and the results are as follows: – First league – 5 points and the Second league – 5 points.

Port Alfred Bowls Club will host the Port Elizabeth/East London Nomads on Sunday, February 26, and we welcome them to our Club and hope that they have a happy day.

Good bowling to our Eastern Province bowlers, Trevor Frost, Dave Freeme, Sandra Wiblin and Maureen Heale when they play against Border in a practice game at Kowie Bowls Club. Please support them there.

The GBS Mixed Fours will be played at Port Alfred on Saturday, March 4 and teams must enter as soon as possible. Thanks to the sponsors, GBS, who support all the bowling Clubs in the Eastern Areas.

Duties for the week – 28 February to 4th March

Tabs: Eddie Senar & Elsabe Rodriques, Bar: – Trevor Frost and Eddie Senar and Ironing: – Peter Wansell