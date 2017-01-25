GreensTalk brings news from the two bowling clubs in Port Alfred.

Pick ‘n Pay/Kowie Nite Bowls Tournament 2017

The popular Pick ‘n Pay Kowie Nite Bowls Tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, February 10, with 16 teams taking part.

Play will start on February 10 at 18h00 and weekly thereafter, except for the fourth round which will be played on Wednesday, March 1, with the final scheduled for Friday, March 31.

All dates revolve around weather conditions. In the case of adverse weather, a cancelled round will be rescheduled for the next Wednesday night.

To date the following teams have entered; Pick ‘n Pay, MR Financials, Country Meat, DP Engineering, Trellidor, Penny Pinchers, Kenny’s Sports Bar, Kenny’s Quarts, Team Mega, Happy Veg, Round Table, Krige Plumbers and Leach Pharmacy.

There is still place for three teams to enter. The closing date will be Monday 6th February and at this stage, your entry fee of R700 paid into the Clubs bank account will be the way to secure your place in the tournament.

For more info please contact Mike Tomlinson on 084-580 4403 or on e-mail mike.a.tommo@gmail.com

Kowie Bowls Banter

On Tuesday we had a great turn out for Megabucks competition with a full green and Stephen Minnaar’s team of 4’s Tony Brown, Basil Clarke and Brian Aldag defeating Michael van der Sandt’s team by 8 points and a healthy shot profit and in the runner-up position was Delene Deeniks’s team of 4’s who defeated Bob Ford’ team by 8 points and a smaller shot profit. The “big bucks” only go to the winning team

On Thursday we played the 1st Round of the Timm/Vroom Cup competitions between us and Port Alfred. The Kowie Men’s A and B teams both won the matches in close games while our C team lost so narrowly with the D teams peeling in their game. This gives the Kowie men a slight advantage of 5 points and +5 shot profit to the 3 points of Port Alfred. In the ladies section, it was also a very close affair with our A team sneaking in 22/20 and this included dropping a 6 on the last end while our B team picked up a 6 on the 20th end to peel the scores then scored a 1 shot on the last end to hold on for the game. Kowie Ladies in the lead with 4 points and +3 shot profit to Port Alfred’s 0 points. There are still 5 sessions to go in this comp. With a full green of competition, our overflow played for the first time on the new C Green with two sets of 4’s. They played the Snowball competition and no one had the correct score so it rolled over to the next round.

On Saturday we had another good turnout for bowls which has made the week one of our best turnouts with over 140 pairs of feet over the greens in the week. We played Snowball competition and the four ends were drawn 5, 6, 18 & 19 with the score of one being drawn and we had a team with the score. Lee Botma’s team of trips Piet Boshoff and Dave Thomas were the only team to have the score so they share the small pot of R75 to be the first Snowball won in the New Year.

Duties for week 30th Jan – 5th Feb:

Greens: Roll – Pieter Stegmann, Mark – Graham Walker & Trevor Lentz, Tabs: Cash – Lucia Nel, Select – Charles Louw and Bar: Dot & Siegie Rohrs.

Port Alfred Bowling & Croquet Club

We have been having such lovely weather in which to play bowls, with cooler nights to refresh one. We have had tabs in for the past couple of weeks, giving us time to get back into our A games and become bowls fit after all the festivities and over indulgences. We surely need this what with the fixtures for the next two months.

Our Ryan Cup mixed singles round 3 & 4 to be played on Wednesday 1st February, and the Peg & Horace Purdon competition to be played on Thursday 2nd February at Kowie. The Eastern Areas 1st & 2nd league round 1 will be played in Grahamstown. Good bowling one and all.

Duties for the week 31st Jan – 4 Feb:

Tabs – Kay Wong & Bones Renaud; Bar – Vic Wicks & Ron Orford; and Ironing – D. Lang. All our volunteers are greatly appreciated.