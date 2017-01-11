GreensTalk covers news and results from the two bowling clubs in the Kowie.

Kowie Banter

Following a busy and successful festive season when the Kowie Bowls Club entertained a lot of visitors to social games, it is back to more serious matters with the advent of the New Year.

The first of the Eastern Areas competitions for the year got under way at Albany last weekend with Kowie being represented by three couples. Most significant of these was the entry of relative newcomers to bowls, Flame Metter-Harris and Neville Westcott. Both novices, they had the courage to take on the more experienced bowlers and certainly did not disgrace themselves. Of the three games played, they won one fairly comfortably and lost two.

But the important aspect of their weekend was that they used the outing as a learning curve and certainly gained from their experience. They are to be commended for this and more novices should follow their example.

Michael van der Sandt and Jackie Kriel faired the best out of the Kowie teams and finished runners-up in their section. They lost only one of their three games when they went down by a mere three shots to the eventual winners of their section, Billy Krige, of Albany, but not before a scare when they came up against Norman Jordaan, of Port Alfred. They were cruising at 19 – 1 up, but ended up having to fight to eventually win the game 21 – 19.

The other pairing of Pieter Stegmann and Lucille Keyter won one of their three games.

Earlier in the week, the club played its first official competition of the year with their Megabucks. This was comfortably won by Bob Ford with Don Kelly and Gerald Mills doing duty with a comfortable score of 10 plus 6. This was followed up with the Guido’s – sponsored competition, which proved to be an unusual afternoon with exceptionally high scores being the order of the day. This was eventually won by Chris Avis, Tony Brown and new bowler Marion Walwyn with the huge score of 2 plus 20.

During the week, Jackie Kriel and Lawrie May played Mike Pfotenhauer and Gill Turner in their Club Pairs match. They enjoyed a close game ending up peels on the last end in an exciting finish.

Duties for next week (16 – 22 January) are:

Rolling – Siegie Rohrs, Marking – Rob Turner and Dave Tyrrell, Tabs money – Jonine McFarlane, Draw – Charles Louw, Bar – John Hubbard and Don Kelly.

Port Alfred Bowling & Croquet Club

The December rush has come and gone and we are left with the sultry summer days and getting back into usual routines. Playing bowls and croquet regularly fits the bill wonderfully well.

As usual, the Eastern Area fixtures get off to a running start, with the mixed pairs having completed rounds 1, 2 & 3 last weekend and continue with the next 3 rounds this weekend. Good bowling to you all.

The Vroom & Timm cup will be played on Thursday 19th at the Kowie bowling club.

Duties for the week 17 – 21 Jan:

Tabs – Elzabe Rodrigues & Phil Taylor; Bar – Chris Armitage, Phil Taylor & Colette Reid; Ironing – Martin Leonard.