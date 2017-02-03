In one of the most exciting games seen at Kowie for a long time took place in the club’s drawn pairs competition.

Dave Tyrrell and Gerald Mills came up against Jackie Kriel and Lawrie May in a tense match which found them peels after 21 ends. But this only happened after Kriel drew two shots to enable this to happen.

This resulted in a play – off having to be played with an extra end. Kriel was holding shot when Tyrrell went on to the mat to play his last bowl. He rose to the occasion splendidly to rest out the shot bowl and take the honours in a thrilling match.

This meant that Tyrrell and Mills had to play the more fancied combination of Keith Koleski and Rob Walker in the final. Koleski started well and was cruising when he built up a lead of 20 shots to three. However, Tyrrell had other ideas and fought back bravely before eventually going down 22 – 19 in another exciting finish.

The Megabucks competition saw some unusually high scores. This was won by Keith Koleski with Mike Pfotenhauer, Jean Churchley and Gill Turner with the big score of 10 plus 24.

During the week, Kowie hosted the Peg and Horace Purdon trips competitions with mixed results.

The only Kowie team to win their game was skipped by John Hubbard with Allen Sheridan and Dave Thomas. They beat Port Alfred’s A team comfortably 2 plus 6.

The other Kowie men’s team lost their games, as did both their ladies sides.