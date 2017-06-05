GreensTalk covers results from the two bowling clubs in the Kowie.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Report submitted by Bob Ford

It was back to normal at the Kowie Bowls Club last week after the excitement of the Eastern Areas singles matches the previous weekend.

The highlight of the week came in the Guido’s – sponsored competition on Saturday afternoon. This was won by Stan Richter, Lawrie May and Rob Walker, who produced good bowls to win with a score of two plus 11. They were closely followed home by Jacques Krige and his team with two plus nine.

Two Megabucks competitions were played earlier in the week. In the first, Rod Gradwell was in his element on a fast green to thump Delene Deenik 10 plus 25.His team was made up of Allen Sheridan, Theresa Pretorius and Louise Fleming.

An unusual occurrence took place during these matches when Michael van de Sandt played against Jackie Kriel. After the last bowl was put down, the final score was tied, including all three sets; that doesn’t happen often.

The next Megabucks competition was comfortably won by John Hubbard with a score of 10 plus 16. Hubbard was in top form and was ably supported by Dave Tyrrell and Claire Bell.

The monthly Pick ‘n Pay steak night also took place during the week. The first name out the drum was Trevor Lentz, followed by Lincoln Kent. Neither was present and the next draw will now stand at R500.

All members need to be reminded from time to time about the etiquette of the game of bowls. There have been occasions when players become over enthusiastic in a tight game and tend to overlook the finer points of etiquette, resulting in irritation to other players.

Some of the more common instances have been moving in a head when a player is on the mat preparing to deliver a bowl, while others continue talking when a player is on the mat. These can be very off-putting and members are requested to pay special attention to paying the player on the mat the respect she/ he deserves. It is, after all, simply good manners to do so.

Another common “transgression” is when front rankers offer advice or their opinions to their third or middle pip. It is simply not their job to do this; unless, of course, they are asked for their opinion.

All members are requested to take special note of these points and so take these unnecessary irritations out the game.

Duties for next week (12 – 18 June) are:

Rolling – Stephen Minnaar, Marking – Basil Clarke and Rod Gradwell, Tabs: Cash – Paddy Burger, Bar – Rob Turner and Dave Thomas.

News from Port Alfred Bowls Club

Report submitted by Collette Reid

Congratulations to David Freeme and Colette Reid on being runners-up in the Easter Province Men’s Open and the Ladies Senior Singles with Wendy Pfotenhauer coming a credible Third in the Ladies Senior Singles.

The Mary Hobbs Ladies Pairs is ongoing as well as the Mixed Drawn Fours.

Our Entertainment Committee has arranged a Quiz evening on Tuesday, 20th June, after bowls – 6 for 6.30pm – Criteria is as follows: –

Six people in a Team at a cost of R 120.00 per team i.e. R 20 per person. Locals, visitors, friends and family are all welcome to join us for a fun evening – Prizes to be won. Hotdogs will be served at a nominal cost.

Please remember Birthday Night on Tuesday, 13th June – Please bring a plate of eats.

Duties for the week – 13 to 17 June

Tabs: – Dallas Cowie & Garnett Westley, Bar: – Dave Land, Gordon Goff & John Bennett and Ironing: – Martin Leonard.