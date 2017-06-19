GreensTalk covers results from the two bowls clubs in the Kowie; the Kowie Bowls Club and the Port Alfred Bowls Club.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Report submitted by Kowie Club Captain, Mike Tomlinson

Tuesday we had a full turn out on A-Green for the Rosehill SuperSpar sponsored competition. Michael Long and his team of Dave Tyrrell, Roger Purdon and Robert Sandilands were in fine form to defeat Jackie Kriel’s team by 10 points and 17 shot profit. Runner-up on the day was Dick Schuurman’s team of 4’s who beat Pieter Stegmann’s team by another full house and 13 shot profit.

Thursday was a proper winters’ day and we only had a turnout of 10 players but we went ahead with the Ocean Basket Competition. Today’s winner was Ronnie Smith and Bryan Burger who defeated Lawrie May’s pair by two points and a shot profit of 15 to be presented with the winner’s vouchers. The runner-up was Pieter Stegmann’s trip who defeated Jacques Krige’s trip 22/21, it was a sneak home and they also received vouchers. All enjoy your meal from the ocean.

Friday 16th, Youth Day the Eastern Areas President’s Day Bowls Competition took place at Kowie Bowls Club with a total of 12 teams participating from the five clubs. Albany, Kenton and Kowie entered three teams each with Port Alfred two teams and Grahamstown one team. We play three games of 14 ends each in a pre-drawn competition. The top performers were in 1st place Deon Fourie’s team (Albany) with 20 points and a shot profit of 34, in 2nd place Billy Krige’s team (Albany) 18 points +8 and in 3rd place another Albany team Kallie Calitz 16 points +14. Sally Wormald and her team provided a wonderful curried lunch with all who participated really enjoying the day of bowls.

Saturday was not a day for bowls with the wind and winter weather, and we had a small turnout for the day to play the Snowball competition. The number drawn for the four ends was “9” and of course no team came near to that score so it will roll over to the next competition.

Duties for week June 26 – July 2:

Greens: Roll – Ron Smith, Mark: Don Kelly and Keith Kolesky, Tabs: Cash – Linda Reynolds and Bar: John Hubbard and Don Kelly.

News from Port Alfred Bowls Club

Report submitted by Collette Reid

The Personal Trust competition was won by Dallas Cowie, Chris Armitage, Jenny Frost and Wins Collett with runners-up being Trevor Frost and his team, well done. Thanks to Carl Vermeulen from Personal Trust for joining us for a game of bowls and handing out the prizes.

Thanks to Peter Ford, President of Eastern Areas, for the most enjoyable President’s Fun Day which he hosted at Kowie Bowling Club. We also thank all the members who were involved in running the competition i.e. the ladies for the catering, bar team, Charles Louw who did the scoring and last but by no means least, the green staff. Our players who participated had a great day.

The finals of the Mixed Fours and Mary Hobbs have yet to be completed.

Duties for week 27 June to 1 July

Tabs: Anton Strombeck and Sylvia Prevost, Bar: – Noel Heale, Martin Leonard and Trevor Collett and Ironing: Dave Lang