GreensTalk covers results from the Kowie and Port Alfred Bowls Clubs in Port Alfred.

Kowie Bowls Banter

The Kowie Bowls Club was a hive of activity during the last week with lots of bowling taking place.

The Kenny’s Sports Pub Competition had a good enough turn out on Tuesday to fill the B Green. Delene Deenik and her team of Don Munro, Roy Wilkins and Jacky Watson were in fine form to defeat Stan Richter’s team with a full house 10 points and 18 shot profit to be presented with Kenny’s vouchers. The runner-up was Bob Ford’s team of 4’s who defeated Rod Gradwell’s team, also with a full house of points. Thank you to Mike Kenny for his sponsorship of this competition.

On Thursday the Courtyard competition that was delayed earlier this month due to inclement weather but the scorecards has been mislaid so the winners are not known.

On Saturday, Kowie hosted the 1st round of the Colleen Timm and Moore Shields intercoastal clubs competition with each club entering two ladies and two men’s teams. Port Alfred won the ladies section 2 points and 10-shot profit. Runner-up was Kowie with two points and -1 shot prof [each club won one game].

Kowie won the men’s division. They won two games for 4 points with a 13 shot profit. Kenton was the runner-up Kenton.

The shield was not available to be handed out but was found on Monday at Kowie who will hold it until the next round.

Two rinks were also for tabs bowls and a further three for a contingent of Border men’s players who arrived for practice for their match on Sunday against EP.

On Sunday, the annual EP vs Border Practice match took place with six men’s and six ladies teams taking to the green. Some excellent bowls were played throughout the day with the men and ladies sections swopping greens for the afternoon session. Port Alfred community and district did the bowling fraternity proud as the spectators turned out to watch some top class bowls. On the day, EP proved too strong for Border winning both the Men’s and Ladies divisions to win the overall competition.

On Sunday, Kowie also played in the 4th round of the Men’s 2nd League Competition at Albany. On a green running at 15+ seconds it turned out quite a close encounter between Kowie and Port Alfred with Kowie taking six points to Port Alfred’s four. Albany crushed Kenton comprehensively with nine points to one.

On Friday, the Pick ‘n Pay Kowie Nite Bowls competition was also played.

Duties for week 6th – 12th March:

Greens: Roll – Ron Smith, Mark – Neville Westcott & John Hubbard, Tabs: Cash – Margie Thomas and Bar: Peter Ford & Gerald Mills.

PABC News

Congratulations to Lynda Schoning, Kay Wong, Sue Purdon & Adele Wood on winning the Ladies Fours and to runners-up Sylvia Prevost, Wendy Pfotenhauer, Beryl Barnard and Noelene Kirsten.

The winners of the Guido’s sponsored competition on February 21 were Trevor Frost, Rory Mason-Jones and Vic Townsend.

The first round of the Doris Ford and Les Clarke competitions, which were played against Kenton on Wednesday, resulted in mixed fortunes with the Ladies winning two games and losing one. The PABC men won one game and lost three.

The results of the Colleen Timm & Moore Shield competitions played at Kowie on Saturday, are as follows: – Colleen Timm was won by Port Alfred and the Moore Shield was won by Kowie… well done to all those who participated.

The first round of the Men’s Trips will be played on Tuesday, March 7, and PABC will be hosting Kowie Bowls Club for the Vroom & Timm Cups. Good bowling to all.

The sponsors for Tuesday, March 7, are Ocean Basket and they are most sincerely thanked for their continued support.

Duties for week March 7 – 11:

Tabs: Rory Mason-Jones & Lynda Schoning, Bar: Dave Freeme & Hein Stromberg and Ironing: Martin Leonard