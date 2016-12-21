GreensTalk covers results from the two bowls clubs in the Kowie.

Kowie Bowls Banter

On Tuesday, there were some big wins in the Rosehill SPAR DAY for Bob Ford’s team of 4’s, Tony Brown, Laurie May and Brian Burger, who took a full house of 10 points with a big shot profit against Michael van der Sandt’s team. The runner-up was Jackie Kriel’s 4’s against Mike Tomlinson’s team with a 9 point and plenty shot profit. Both the winner and runner-up took home SPAR vouchers for the afternoon’s effort. “Thank you, SPAR. We value your continued sponsorship.”

On Thursday, social bowls and three games of the club’s Drawn Pairs Competition with Mike Beaumont’s team defeating Keith Kolesky’ team 7 points + 3, Jean Botma’s team defeated Michael van der Sandt’s team 8 points +10 and Lee Botma’s team beat Bob Ford by 10 points + 7. The social matches were all very keenly contested with the biggest win being a shot profit of 4 shots.

On Friday, the public holiday, fewer players than expected turned out on an extremely hot morning and only one straight game was played for Ocean Basket vouchers. Winner on the day was Mike Tomlinson’s team of Piet Boshoff, Jacky Watson and Anne-Marie, a visitor, beating Rob Owsley’s team 9 points /+7 and the runner-up was James Fox’s team of 4’s who defeated Jackie Kriel’s team on a count out after two teams [Mike Burns visitor] finished on 8 points /+10.

The braai fires were lit and prize giving took place in the boma. “Thank you, Ocean Basket, for your continued support.” A number of members who did not play brought along family and friends to enjoy the braai and a beverage.

On Saturday, there was a wonderful turnout with eight visitors among them for the Snowball competition. Mike Burns [visitor] would have been in a count out for the runner-up position again and this time he would have won it but the scores did not count. For the Snowball, the 4 ends drawn were 7, 14, 15 & 20 and no team had the correct score so it will roll over to the next one and let that kitty grow.

Duties week 26th Dec – 1st Jan:

Greens: Roll – Peter Stegmann, Mark – Roger Purdon & Roy Reynolds, Tabs: Cash – Linda Reynolds, Select – Charles Louw and Bar – Laurie May & Rob Sandilands.