GreensTalk covers events from the two bowls clubs in Port Alfred

Port Alfred Bowling & Croquet Club

Firstly the management committee would like to wish all members a very happy, healthy and prosperous year ahead with good bowling. All sponsors were also thanked for their commitment to bowls in Port Alfred and their continued interest and input into the club. “Your sponsorship is essential and brings a huge interest into this game of ours.”

To kick start the year the Eastern Areas competitions begin on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th being played in Albany and Grahamstown. Hopefully, by then this heat wave has calmed down. With all the wonderful rain early in the week, the temperature has however eased a bit. Good bowling all.

The PABC’s brand new website is up and running. Grateful thanks to Ricardo Rodrigues for this exceptional site that he created. To access this site go to: www.pabcc.co.za and if you have any pictures of events you might want on the site send them to Ricardo: ricrod.pa@gmail.com

The first inter-club event is the Vroom & Timm cup on 19th.

Duties for the week 10 – 14 January:

Tabs – Maureen Heale & Vic Wicks; Bar Duty – Peter Wansell, Mick & Veronica Tuck; Ironing – Peter Wansell.