GreensTalk covers results from the two bowling greens in Port Alfred.

News from Port Alfred Bowling Club

Report submitted by Collette Reid

The winning team in the Ocean Basket competition were Jane Armitage, Anton Strombeck, John Gie and Colleen Clarke with runners-up Tony Versveld, Daphne Wilson and Peter Wansell. Well played all.

The annual Itzekowitz Ladies Classic was a great success and was enjoyed by all who participated. Congratulations to the winning team of Di Gruneberg, Ruth Lowe, Rose Chiles & Sandie Rule from Kenton with Jane Armitage and her team from Port Alfred coming second. Third place went to Delene Deenik and her team from Kowie. Thank you most sincerely to our main sponsor, Warwick Strachan for his continued support.

Congratulations to our President, David Freeme, who has been invited to play in the Eastern Province Masters Singles over weekend 17/18 June. We wish him good bowling.

The next round of the Doris Ford and Les Clarke against Kenton will be played on Wednesday, 21st June at Port Alfred and we wish all bowlers good bowling.

Please support our quiz evening to be held on Tuesday, 20th June at 6.30 pm. Contact Colette at 083 458 5547 to book a team.

Duties for the week, 20 to 24 June: –

Tabs: David Freeme & Maureen Heale, Bar: Vic Wicks, Ron Orford and Stan Weyer and Ironing: Trevor Frost

Kowie Bowls Banter

Report submitted by Bob Ford

Following a quiet week, this was followed by a busy one at the Kowie Bowls Club.

The highlight of the week was provided by the men when four teams travelled across the Kariega River where they were entertained by Kenton in the Kenton – Kowie competition. Playing conditions were difficult in a strong wind, but Kowie managed this better than their hosts to win three of the four games played.

Biggest win of the afternoon was provided by Rodney Gradwell, who registered victory of 25 – 13 shots. He was supported by Dave Tyrrell, Don Munro and Ronnie Smith.

Stan Richter, Siegie Rohrs, Don Kelly and Gerald Mills had a fairly comfortable win 21 – 17, while Pieter Stegmann was involved in an exciting finish to win by a single shot, 18 – 17. His team was made up of Peter Ford, Tony Brown and Rob Walker.

The only Kowie team to lose their match was John Hubbard’s four when they went down by four shots.

The afternoon’s result gave Kowie six points to level the overall position for the year to date at 12 – all. But Kowie has a better shot profit.

A sporting gesture took place after the matches when Kenton raffled a bottle of whisky. Dave Tyrrell took a number of tickets in the name of his opposing skip, “Stompie” Bellingham, whose name was drawn out the hat.

The Kowie ladies postponed their match against Kenton in their competition, as the annual Iskowitz tournament was being played at Port Alfred on the same day. Delene Deenik’s team did well to finish third. The pleasing aspect of this result was that Deenik’s team was made up of some “new” bowlers. Her side included Michelle Rowley, Bev Lear and Claire Bell.

New bowlers in the club should take note of this result and be encouraged to play in these competitions. Not only are they a pleasant outing, but players gain so much in the way of experience.

Jackie Kriel’s team of Dot Rohrs, Judy Hunter and Sally Wormald also enjoyed the outing to finish in fourth place.

Grahamstown was the venue for their bowling club’s 5 – a – side tournament last weekend after a break last year when this was cancelled. They were well supported this year and the tournament was well run and enjoyed by the 18 teams that took part.

Kowie sent two teams to participate. Best of these was Mike Tomlinson’s five when they finished in third place. The team was made up of Margaret and Pieter Stegmann, Jackie Kriel and Bob Ford.

The team of Jacques Krige finished in the seventh place.

With Thursday’s Megabucks not being played because of the strong wind and unpleasant conditions, the other Megabucks was won by Jacques Krige, Lawrie May, Rob Walker and Louise Fleming. They had a comfortable afternoon, winning 10 plus nine.

On Friday the Eastern Areas President’s Day is being played at Kowie. This includes players from all clubs in the area with the emphasis being on fun and recognising players for their contributions to bowls.

Next week’s (19 – 25 June) duties are:

Rolling – Tony Brown, Marking – Eddie Hoseck and John Hubbard, Tabs: Monies – Jackie Kriel, and Bar – Pee – Wee and Mike Tomlinson.