Port Alfred High School has been hosting the incredibly popular musical adaptation of the children’s picture book, The Gruffalo.

The well-loved, multi-award-winning children’s book by writer and playwright Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler was published in 1999 and has since sold around 13 million copies. The play adaptation has appeared on both the West End and Broadway, and a delightfully South Africanised version, which was put on at the National Arts Festival and Cape Town Fringe this year, is currently touring Port Alfred and Port Elizabeth.

The production is an absolute pleasure to experience, for children and adults alike, as director Tara Notcutt has ensured a high level of audience participation from the children, which is truly wonderful to behold and has cleverly nuanced the characters to prompt adult chuckles, without resorting to pantomime.

The costumes are clever and amusing, with reversible lapels becoming furry chests, floppy ears pricking up to indicate a change of character and tails appearing and disappearing at need; the Gruffalo’s outfit is a work of art. The mouse is clever and cute (as one would expect from any decent mouse), the owl is a hoot (no apology for the pun), the snake is fabulously camp and the fox wonderfully villainous. The show is exactly the right length to allow the audience to leave energised and refreshed after a perfectly pitched hour of entertainment.

The sound is superb (more than adequate for hard-of-hearing grandparents), the set endlessly adaptable and fascinating for children and the production itself is of the quality we have come to expect from the Arts Festival and Cape Town Fringe.

The last two shows in Port Alfred are tomorrow (Friday 23 December) at 11h00 and 14h00, but you can catch The Gruffalo live at the Savoy Theatre in PE from 15-28 January if you’re from/in that neck of the woods. I would urge you not to miss this production.

For bookings, email www.gruffalolive.co.za, or phone 046 603 1163/081 321 3574. Tickets can also be bought at the door, but it is preferable to book online or by phone. -ShirleyMarais