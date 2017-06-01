The Ndlambe Council did an about turn on Wednesday during a council meeting by giving sub-lessee Halyards Properties (Pty) Ltd 14 days to provide proof that they are in lawful occupation of the old Spur building on the Port Alfred Small Boat Harbour.

Earlier this year the Ndlambe Municipality gave the principal lessee, the Port Alfred Marina and Small Craft Harbour CC (PAMCOR), 90 days to effect repairs and maintenance to the Port Alfred Small Boat Harbour and environs, as required in terms of the principal lease, failing which, the lease would be cancelled forthwith.

The council’s main concerns relate to the building that was previously occupied by the Tahoe Spur restaurant.

On Wednesday, the full council changed tack completely and have now put the onus on Halyards Props to provide proof that they are in lawful occupation of the old Spur building. It is the second time that the council will request such proof, the first time being August 2015. If Halyards Props fails to provide proof, they are required to hand the keys to the building over to PAMCOR; should they refuse, PAMCOR will be instructed to change the locks to the building. If, however, it can be shown that Halyards Props is in lawful occupation, PAMCOR can put Halyards Props on terms as the sub-lessee, to ensure compliance with its obligations as set out in the principal lease.

Council also ruled that issues around the fuelling facility be investigated and that all future subleases against the principal lease be registered with the Registrar of Deeds in Cape Town, so as to safeguard parties against any future disputes that may arise.

In January, the Municipal Manager, Rolly Dumezweni, said that if PAMCOR failed to remedy the situation in 90 days, the Municipality would have no option but to cancel the lease with immediate effect and without further notice and resume possession of both the land and improvements.

PAMCOR responded by claiming a remedial extension, as “under the circumstances, the essential remedies cannot objectively, physically be capable within the 90 days’ notice period”. Provision is made for an extension in the Notarial Deed of Lease, which terminates on March 2, 2028.

On behalf of PAMCOR, Justin de Wet Steyn made the following undertaking: “You have our undertaking that we will do everything in our power to assist Council to remove the obstacles presently preventing us from such performance.”

It was apparently after a site inspection that the Municipality became aware of the “rapid deteriorating state of the property as it is not properly maintained as per the agreed upon commitments contained in the existing agreement”. They then issued their demand to PAMCOR to remedy the situation.

PAMCOR’s attention was specifically drawn to the following clauses in the agreement:

Condition 6.3.1, dealing with the provision of mooring facilities for yachts, etc.

Condition 6.3.2, dealing with the provision of fuelling facilities and storage, etc.

Condition 6.3.3, dealing with the provision of adequate and suitable office accommodation for the Municipal River Control Officer in the Small Craft Harbour area, etc.

Condition 6.6, dealing with all maintenance in respect of the land, including all improvements to the land, etc.

Condition 9.1, dealing with the lessee’s undertaking to maintain, at its expense, all improvements on the land under lease in good repair, as long as the lease is in existence , whether such repairs be structural or otherwise.

Condition 10.5, dealing with the lessee’s responsibility to employ, either in its own capacity or through its sub-tenants, sufficient staff or employees to keep the leased land and the improvements thereon in a clean, tidy and sanitary state.

Condition 10.6, dealing with the lessee’s responsibility to ensure compliance with all laws, by-laws or regulations in respect of improvements to the land or any trade or business being conducted on the land, by both the lessee and any of its sub-tenants.

PAMCOR was also reminded of the consent granted by the municipality enabling PAMCOR, as the principal lessee, to enter into a sub-lease agreement with Halyards Props, and that this consent “did not in any event exempt PAMCOR, as the principal lessee, to refrain from any of the obligations and undertakings as prescribed in the principal contract”.

Dumezweni goes on to say: “As you are aware, it is the responsibility of the Municipality, as the lessor, to ensure that all the agreed obligations and undertakings are complied with at all times for the duration of the lease agreement, and if not, to institute the necessary actions to remedy such terms and conditions breached upon as soon as possible and ultimately terminate the lease.”

In his response, Steyn says: “It is our wish to respond to each of your notations. We would then be happy to suggest our idea of how your good intentions could best be achieved. You have our assurance that we will do absolutely everything in our power to assist in this endeavour.”

Steyn says in his response that although “it is simply good order that we should address each legal concern seriatim, we would make it clear at the outset that we are 100% in concert with your clear intention to address the predicament that is doing so much harm to our town.” He also acknowledges that “the state of the building in question is an embarrassment and continues to rapidly deteriorate.”

Steyn goes on to say that there “is a considerable amount of detail and history necessary to fully illustrate [the situation and] the complexity of the issues and research necessary to prove each averment would further delay our response.”

He asks that the Municipality “regard this as merely an interim reaction, with the undertaking that a complete package backed up with solid evidence, will follow as quickly as we are able to complete the study and source all documents.” This would then constitute what Steyn refers to as the “History”.

Referring to Dumezweni’s correspondence, Steyn says: “We believe that we have always faithfully complied with the provision of mooring facilities and in the event that you disagree, we would be pleased if you would point out our specific failures. These will be immediately addressed.”

Steyn regards the fuelling facility as an absolute necessity for the harbour and claims that there “is nothing that we want more than to provide this service”, but points out that “the Council is mora creditoris in that by disposing of erf 5203, the only possible location [for the fuelling facility], and where the fuel bowser is located, Council itself has made the fulfilment of this obligation impossible. By furthermore failing to enforce clause (4) of that disputed sale agreement, the obstacle has been aggravated.” According to Steyn, the “History” document will further expand on this sales agreement.

Steyn points out that PAMCOR has also provided office space for both the Harbour Master and the Department of Marine and Coastal Management. “In order to accommodate the Municipal River Control Officer, PAMCOR constructed an additional, separate facility for the use of the Harbour master. It must be assumed that the office space thus vacated for the River Control Officer has been taken up by Marine and Coastal Management? If so, the matter requires investigation and attention. As a good will gesture, without admitting any liability to do so, and provided all measures suggested in the proposal hereunder, are agreed to and actioned, we will construct an office for this official in addition to separate toilets that are desperately needed for the boating public.”

Steyn maintains that PAMCOR has complied with all the maintenance requirements to the extent that it has been physically possible for them to do so. “With reference to the ex-Spur building, once again the principle of mora creditoris is applicable by virtue of its occupation, and income, having been seized, with the acquiescence of Council, by Halyards Props. Our access thereto, and ability to comply with these conditions was thereby denied. We will expand in detail on this aspect of the ongoing conflict that is the core to our mutual concern, in “History” hereafter.”

He further maintains that PAMCOR have always upheld the applicable laws, by-laws and regulations and “would however be receptive to any specific detail where the Municipality believes that PAMCOR may have failed. You have our assurance that as far as it is in our power and control, that such failure will be immediately remedied.”

Earlier reference to clauses of the sub-lease involving Halyards Props remains problematic. “Despite our best efforts, and those of Council, we have been unable to locate such a document. If such a legally binding instrument exists, there is no question that it would afford us similar opportunities to enforce compliance by the party in default. Our frequent attempts to enforce such performance have been frustrated by its non-existence. The matter will be comprehensively addressed in the “History” sequence hereto,” says Steyn.

Steyn goes on to say that “evidence is on record that Council were deceived into believing that a sub-lease agreement had indeed been concluded. Legal practitioners purporting to be acting for and on behalf of Council, yet complicit with the various associated companies who PAMCOR will demonstrate to be in breach, have argued that the “The parties had ratified such an agreement, whether concluded, or not, by their conduct.” Council has however failed to consider any other possible explanation for the conduct of the parties.

According to Steyn the “History” document will include “all of the documents that will explain the true reason for the conduct of the parties and the deceptive nature of this advice.”

“The bad advice so obtained will explain the many misguided actions, or omissions by Council that have resulted in the current impasse. We hope to be allowed to contribute to a resolution and a new, more positive future,” says Steyn.

The Municipality, in correspondence of August 4, 2015, invited Halyards Props to provide evidence of the document that shows they have rightful occupation of the property, but according to Steyn “they have not responded to this request.” He has requested a copy of the response if one exists.

“Should we be mistaken, and in the event that there is indeed a sub-lease agreement that you deem binding then we would be pleased to have a copy thereof, in order for us to exercise our rights therein, and in a similar way, put Halyards Props on terms. Even if such a document indeed exists and is binding, the claimant’s failure to respond to the notice served on August 4, 2015, allows you to exercise your rights as are contained in all three attempted sub-lease agreements, and to cancel the sub-lease,” says Steyn.

According to Steyn, a “detailed explanation as to how Halyards Props seized occupation of this property, misappropriated funds therefrom, and were the cause of its failure, and indeed, the necessity of the Municipality’s current initiative, will be clearly demonstrated in the ‘History’ document.”

“The history that provides practical and legal authority to remove any alternative claim to the ex-Spur building will be addressed in detail in ‘History’. Any claims to an allegedly binding sub-lease agreement will be likewise disposed of.”

“Once you have allowed us to assist you with this formality, as PAMCOR, we undertake to enter into a sub-lease agreement with Umcinga. This will permit their use of the property and the realising of their vision. A contribution to the harbour maintenance, as was always envisaged, continues to be essential. A fair rental will be agreed in accordance with the level of their success achieved.

“The Sale Agreement excising erven 5203, 5204, and 5205 from the Principal Lease Agreement must be annulled and the property returned to Council and to the Harbour. This is essential to allow us to resurrect the fuelling facility,” says Steyn.

Under the prevailing circumstances, Steyn says that “the essential remedies cannot objectively, physically be capable within the 90 days’ notice period”, and requested that “a further reasonable period be permitted in this respect.”

The extension was granted to PAMCOR, which subsequently submitted a comprehensive 500 page “History” document to council. After studying this document council changed their stance completely and has now put the ball squarely in the court of Halyard Props.

Asked for comment, Stuart Boucher from Halyards Props said: “I feel that it would be inappropriate at this stage to make any comment as I am theoretically not privy to the information you sent me and I think it would be proper for me to await the communication from the municipality.”