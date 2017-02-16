More than 80 residents from Harmony Park, part of Ward 3 in Ndlambe, gathered to engage with the mayor of the local municipality, Councillor Phindile Faxi, during the mayoral imbizo held in the suburb last Tuesday.

In opening the meeting, Faxi said that it saddened him throughout his visits to various wards that he had to meet his ratepayers in separate groups. “The time has come for all of us to meet in one place where we can discuss our problems openly,” he said.

Residents felt that the Harmony Park (previously known as Klipfontein) area has been the forgotten part of Ndlambe as “no projects have taken place in the suburb since 2009”. They suggested that a ward-based budget is drawn up for the area to overcome this tendency. This will, however, be difficult to implement, as the area does not have as strong enough revenue base.

A passionate plead was made for a clinic in Harmony Park. “Our elderly must walk to Marselle very early in the morning and often they do not get seen so they have to go back the following day. When they are there they are treated as if they are not human. I plead for you to do something about a clinic for us as even the mobile clinic only comes here when they feel like it,” a resident said.

Phindile was stunned to hear about the treatment dished out to members of the community by clinic staff. “I will arrive there on an unannounced visit to see for myself what is happening there. One of your ward committee members must come with me as proof that I have stuck to my undertaking,” he said.

Additional street lighting was also urgently required. A suggestion to remove and replace existing street lights with high-mast lights will be explored by the relevant department who will, as an interim measure, also address the overall lack of lighting in the area.

Water tanks, a library, bus shelters, a playground for children and a sports field for the community were also high on the agenda, as was the clearing of open spaces to keep them clear of snakes.

Fencing of the cemetery and the open areas between Harmony Park and adjoining farms also need attention as straying livestock is damaging gravestones and gardens.

The bad state of roads was also raised. “I cannot drive to the other end of this road with my car as it would be damaged,” a resident said. A call to pave the roads or at least to grade them regularly was made. Storm water also affected roads as “the gravel washes away when it rains leaving us with huge potholes and dongas to negotiate”.

Phindile will intervene with SANRAL and other provincial departments over the control of speeding on the R72, as well as the provision of an overhead bridge on the R72 to safeguard residents when they need to cross the busy road.

The serious shortage of land for development was also raised.

In conclusion, Phindile said that the municipality will endeavour to attend to some of the issues immediately. “Maybe we can win your hearts over by doing that,” he said. Other issues will be included in the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan.