A library project which was started at a school in Port Alfred by two enthusiastic retired librarians needs help from the community to grow its book collection.

The project was initially started by Sue Gordon and Marilyn Pattenden and launched on World Book Day in April 2016 at the Kuyasa Combined School in Nemato.

By October the first books were borrowed from the library.

Now Gordon and Pattenden are determined to see the library grow.

Gordon said; “This year we are determined to see Kuyasa Combined School’s Library grow from its current small book collection to one that can serve all its learners. Our target – a book per learner – means 1000 books! Please help us make it a reality!”

According to the two, there are many ways in which to assist them in their quest of reaching their target.

If you, for instance, are busy decluttering cupboards as part of your New Year resolutions you may come across items which may benefit the library and help it grow.

These could be;

Continental pillows – as the library still not yet have any furniture, pillows would be a start to creating cosy reading corners. Any good-quality books for children and teens but please no National Geographics or encyclopaedias. ‘You’ magazine and any car or soccer magazines – all are very popular with teens and used envelopes and; Cash donations are always welcomed.

Your help could make the difference in turning this dream into a reality.

Contact Sue Gordon on 082 4567 437.