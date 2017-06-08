DSG Junior School pupils have been selected for the U13 EP hockey sides.

Congratulations to the girls who have been included in the U13 EP hockey teams.

EP-A Team: Cally Still and Aphiwe Mvunelwa, EP-B Team: Cody Laubscher and Holly Clowes, and EP-C Team: Cate Stretton and Emily Hoard.

The A tournament takes place in Potchefstroom from 2 – 6 July and the B & C tournament in Pietermaritzburg from 7 -11 July 2017.

Eastern Province Squash Prize-Giving

The EP Squash prize-giving took place in Port Elizabeth recently and the following children from DSG and St Andrews Prep have made the provincial sides and will take part in the interprovincial tournaments over half term.

Players from DSG Junior and Senior School and from St Andrew’s Preparatory School. Back, left to right: Erin Powers (U13), Kayleigh Clayton (U11), Ashleigh Price (U11), Murray Stretton (U13) and Mark Ter Morshuizen (U13) Front: Chelsea Cordner (U14) and Olivia Price (U14).