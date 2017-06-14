The quick response by a holidaymaker saved a man from drowning in the Bushmans River on Wednesday.

Jandre Meyer, 31, and his mum, who live nearby reacted to shouts coming from people on the river banks and on investigation found that a man was being swept downstream.

Jandre, who works on super yachts in Florida, USA, and who is on a study holiday at home in Port Alfred, immediately grabbed a windsurfer board that he had recently purchased, ran downstream until he caught up with the man, before paddling to his assistance. On reaching the now unconscious man, Jandre without hesitation dragged him onto the board and brought him to shore.

By that stage, his mum had called the emergency services but Jandre, who is a qualified First Aider, was able to assist the man in breathing. Paramedics took control of resuscitation efforts when they arrived on the scene. The man was later transported to a hospital in a critical condition.

Stephen Slade, NSRI Port Alfred deputy station commander, said that duty crew responded at about noon following reports of a drowning in progress after a man had reportedly fallen into the water from the Bushmans River Bridge. Eastern Cape Government Health EMS, Gardmed ambulance services, Ndlambe Fire and Rescue Services and the SA Police Services also responded.

The Meyers are commended for their efforts in saving this man’s life.



It remains unclear what caused the man to fall into the water from the bridge and Police are investigating the circumstances.

