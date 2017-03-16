Honda Motor Southern Africa has announced a series of updates to its popular Ballade sedan. The changes have been designed to add further appeal to the successful model range.

Aesthetically, the 2017 Ballade benefits from redesigned front and rear bumpers, a revised grille, and new wheel designs. The changes emphasise the compact sedan’s sleek, aerodynamic shape, and add a fresh, contemporary look, especially to the front of the car.

Daytime running lights are now standard across the entire Honda Ballade range, enhancing visibility and further emphasising the contemporary front-end styling of the sedan. The flagship Executive model gains LED headlights as standard.

The exterior enhancements are accompanied by improvements to the Ballade’s interior execution. The surfaces, materials and finishes of the cabin have been updated, creating a smarter, sportier and more user-friendly impression with an even closer focus on overall quality.

The Executive version is fitted with ergonomically efficient, fully automatic air-conditioning, leather seats and is also equipped with a smart keyless entry system and engine start/stop button, further boosting safety and convenience. For enhanced child safety, ISOFIX child seat tethers are now fitted across all Ballade models.

The 2017 Honda Ballade range is available in a choice of four colours. They are Taffeta White, Alabaster Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Carnelian Red Pearl.

The model line-up and pricing is as follows:

Honda Ballade 1.5 Trend Manual R238 800

Honda Ballade 1.5 Trend CVT R254 200

Honda Ballade 1.5 Elegance Manual R267 800

Honda Ballade 1.5 Elegance CVT R283 200

Honda Ballade 1.5 Executive CVT R307 200

The recommended retail pricing includes a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a four-year/60 000 km service plan, as well as three years of AA Roadside Assistance.