Collegiate Girls’ travelled to Grahamstown on Friday and Saturday to take on DSG in both hockey and netball matches.

There were much interest and hype around this fixture, especially in the hockey as arguably the two strongest hockey playing all girls schools in the Eastern Cape clashed. There were 14 hockey matches played and it was Collegiate who came out on top, as they picked up seven wins, while DSG won four of the matches played, and three matches were drawn.

The 1st team hockey match lived up to all expectation as these two teams, both of whom are ranked in the top ten in SA, played with admirable intensity. It was DSG who drew first blood, taking the lead through a brilliant solo effort from Caroline Mills who rounded the Collegiate keeper to score. Collegiate bounced back quickly, and a great intercept and break by Collegiate captain Harriet Bisdee in midfield, set up Caitlin Van Goeverden on the far post to pull the goal back. A few minutes later an impressive run up the left side and a composed finish by Monique Titus saw Collegiate go into the break 2-1 up. In the second period, DSG started to pull the strings in midfield with Julie Jevon and Jenny Du Toit instrumental as DSG controlled the game, with Collegiate limited to attacks on the break. However, Collegiate defended resolutely and seemed destined to see out the win, before a penalty corner, DSG’s first of the game, was won 30 seconds before time. A well-worked variation saw DSG slide the ball to Willow Gainsford on the left post to score the equaliser in the final play of the game. The match was a great advertisement of the strength of school girl hockey in the Eastern Cape and was enjoyed by the large crowd.

In the netball fixture, it was DSG who had the better of Collegiate as they won nine of the 12 matches, with Collegiate just picking up the three wins. However one of these victories came in the 1st team match as Collegiate put in a dominant performance to run out 37-18 winners. A well-drilled Collegiate outfit had control of the match from the first quarter and never relinquished their lead. DSG fought valiantly throughout but too many unforced errors and the level of intensity with which Collegiate played took the game away from them. Collegiate will be well pleased with this win having lost the 1st team encounter in both 2015 and 2016 between the two schools.

Full results from DSG’s fixture with Collegiate played on 2 and 3 June:

Hockey (DSG)

1sts: 2-2 Draw, 2nds: 1-2 Loss, 3rds: 5-0 Win, 4ths: 0-2 Loss, 16A: 1-2 Loss, 16B: 1-2 Loss, 16C: 1-1 Draw, 16D: 0-2 Loss, 16E: 2-0 Win, 16F: 1-5 Loss, 14A: 0-1 Loss, 14B: 3-1 Win, 14C: 1-1 Draw, 14D: 2-0 Win

Netball (DSG)

1sts: 18-37 Loss, 2nds: 10-14 Loss, 3rds: 22-10 Win, 4ths: 21-4 Win, 16A: 14-21 Loss, 16B (vs CGHS 16C): 13-5 Win, 15A (vs CGHS 16B): 18-17 Win, 15B (vs CGHS 16D): 16-8 Win, 14A: 17-12 Win, 14B: 23-11 Win, 14C: 24-5 Win, 14D: 10-5 Win