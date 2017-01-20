Fifty-three years ago Martin Luther King made his famous “I have a dream” speech, now in 2017 20-year-old Ayanda Matyunu is saying the same although with a slight difference.

King’s speech, most probably the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of America, talks about Matyunu’s dream; he wants to break free of the earth’s shackles by becoming a pilot.

“This is my dream ever since I was a small boy,” Matyunu told The Announcer. He was accepted for the pilot training course at 43 Air School that starts in February but with it come other setbacks. He needs to find at least R245 000 to be paid by the time the course officially starts. This includes a deposit of R25 000 and the first down payment of R220 000, part of the R870 000 that the entire course costs.

His highly-stressed father, Mbuleli, said that it was different today as in the old days you studied what you were told to do as it was more to satisfy the need of your parents. “I have tried to change his mind but now knows that it is what he wants to do, so support his wishes,” he said.

Not being able to finance his son’s education of choice weighs heavily on his shoulders, though. “I feel that I have failed my son in not being able to assist him financially in reaching his dream,” he said battling to hold back the tears.

Ndlambe’s mayor, Councillor Phindile Faxi, said that the municipality’s finances were stretched but promised to approach all avenues to assist Matyunu to start early in February. “I will meet with role players next week to see how he can be assisted as we must beat the deadline,” Faxi said.

“Maybe a business person will come forward to help him or even the school may decide to assist Matyunu as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programme since he is a local resident,” Faxi said.

In the meantime, the Matyunu has directed their pleas to the communities of Ndlambe. Anyone out there who could possibly assist Matyunu in reaching his dream can contact Georgina Nkombisa at Ndlambe Municipality on 046 604 5500.