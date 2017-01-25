Cattle owners illegally took over the office of the Ndlambe mayor last week protesting the impoundment of free-roaming cattle that were rounded up after an accident in Port Alfred’s busy Albany Road.

Last Thursday, Councillor Phindile Faxi told The Announcer that when he returned from an urgent meeting in Kenton on Sea he found his office overflowing with cattle owners.

He engaged with them and arrived at an agreement which could resolve the free-roaming cattle issues in Port Alfred.

The South African Police Services responded to complaints about free-roaming cattle in the vicinity of the Port Alfred High School on Wednesday evening. The cattle were eventually chased from the area to the road leading to Centenary Park.

Later that evening an accident was reported near The Lodge in Albany Road.

On investigation, it was found that Constable Boois from the SAPS in Port Alfred had collided with a cow. According to the officer, the vehicle was still driveable, as the damage to the front of the vehicle was minor.

Boois then tracked down all the cattle that had earlier been chased into the Centenary Park road and herded them to the yard at the Port Alfred police station. He informed security staff that the cattle owners would have to claim their animals from the police.

On Thursday the cattle owners banded together and took control of the Mayor’s office. They demanded that he intervene.

Following discussions between the Mayor, councillors and the police, the following was agreed:

All cattle must be branded, to assist with identification.

Reflector belts supplied to the Ndlambe Municipality by Province would be handed out to councillors to distribute among cattle owners, to assist with the prevention of road accidents.

Cattle owners would assist road rangers in keeping their cattle away from the road until Council resolves the issue of grazing land; this may take as long as two weeks.

Traffic law enforcement will be called in to assist when necessary.

The taxi association will tell its members to be on the lookout for any cattle on the road.

Cattle owners will supply the police with contact details when cattle are found on the road and will assist the police in rounding up cattle at night.

The Mayor and councillors will follow up on the required signage on the R67.

a follow-up meeting will be arranged to discuss outstanding issues.

Councillor Faxi said that an area north of Nemato had been identified for grazing, but would have to be fenced before cattle can be kept there. “Once that is done, the problem of free-roaming cattle should be over,” he said.