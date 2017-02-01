Umcinga Enterprises, the sports tourism outfit headed up by local Port Alfred entrepreneurs Zwelinzima Nkwinti and Dave Lawson, will be launching their Amazing Event from 14 – 17 April this year, having secured sponsorship from the Royal St Andrews Hotel to host an international beach volleyball open championship here in Port Alfred over the Easter weekend.

The national beach volleyball teams from the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and South Africa have all signed agreements to participate in The Amazing Event at Easter and so far there will be 16 men’s and women’s teams competing. Discussions are taking place in a bid to get more national teams involved. As far as prizes and prize money are concerned, “Volleyball SA will be running the show,” said Nkwinti. And with sponsorship for this major event having been secured, ZSports’ Zoetmulder believes that it has the potential to become the biggest sports event in the region.

Mkwinti and Lawson had been all set to introduce their sports tourism event – The Amazing Event – to Port Alfred in December last year, and had already secured the backing of Mike Zoetmulder of ZSports in PE as the organiser, but realised in time that accommodation in Ndlambe would be totally booked out over the Festive Season. They then decided to opt for Easter instead, which is a quieter period for Ndlambe, particularly in terms of accommodation availability.

Umcinga has approached a number of businesses in Ndlambe for sponsorship, with Martin and Linda Bekker of The Royal St Andrews in Port Alfred being the first to offer financial backing. “We were totally bowled over by their enthusiasm,” said Martin Bekker. Linda Bekker agreed, adding: “Nothing happens without crazy people!”

The Bekkers are very excited and upbeat about The Amazing Event, and believe it will be very good for Port Alfred. They are keen to stimulate tourism to Port Alfred outside of the Festive Season and up the numbers that visit both during the other three holiday periods and in between.

Sandy Birch, Port Alfred’s tourism manager, agrees: “I think it has the makings of one of the premier events in the town. It’s a great way to get our town known […] and the timing is perfect.”

The international beach volleyball open will be the core event over the four days, with lots of other competitions and activities planned, like beach soccer, body surfing, surfing, a mountain bike challenge, a night mile run, a ‘last-man-standing’ canal swim challenge on the marina and a river mile swim.

The activities and events will be spread over both East and West Beaches and the Kowie River. As many Ndlambe schools as possible will be drawn into the festivities, with sports clinics being offered by top international athletes.

Details about prizes, prize money and other events over the Easter Weekend will be available towards the end of February. In the meantime, anyone interested in more information can go onto the web page of The Royal St Andrews – recently voted the fourth best hotel in the country by TripAdvisor – or the Sunshine Tourism web page, or contact Zwelinzima Nkwinti on 079 609 0766 or Dave Lawson on 082 465 5677. – ShirleyMarais