Loss of life, jobs and personal belongings take centre stage in this week’s Announcer.

A man drowned in a farm dam near Port Alfred, while unemployment in the Eastern Cape skyrocketed by 3.8 percentage points, from 28.4% in the fourth quarter of 2016 (October-December) to 32.2% in the first quarter of 2017. To add to that criminals appear rather keen to dispossess their victims.h

On the brighter side, Stenden, our hospitality University, excelled by taking the second place in an international competition. So did the Mantis Collection. Well done to both institutions.

An epic schoolboy rugby match played in Grahamstown last week still has the town talking. Read the full report.

The Ford Ranger has been the best-selling vehicle over the past three months and the Hyundai Tucson also kept sales staff busy since being launched in South Africa about 13 months ago. Get all the info today.

And no newspaper can be without the doings of the Gupta’s, so a few articles from the leaked emails also appear this week.

