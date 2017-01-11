Since the 2013/14 Festive Season, there has been a marked improvement in the way that Ndlambe Municipality deals with the influx of visitors to Port Alfred during the ten-day Christmas/New Year period. For instance, the deployment of round-the-clock paid volunteers – who come from the ranks of the unemployed in Ndlambe – as well as beach marshals on West Beach, the fencing off of the Krantz area, the number of hired toilets (triple the number as compared to 2013/14) and the control and flow of vehicles to our beaches.

But the question must be asked: what does this cost Ndlambe?

This question becomes more pressing when we consider that the tens of thousands of people who, during the ten-day period spanning Christmas and New Year, come solely to enjoy our ‘free’ facilities and public spaces contribute virtually nothing to the municipal or business coffers and put huge pressure on our infrastructures and Festive Season budget.

One could say that there are broadly speaking two kinds of Festive Season visitors to Ndlambe over this ten-day period: those who make a significant contribution to the Ndlambe coffers, and those who don’t. The first category comprises those who book accommodation and camping here, purchase the bulk of their requirements here, fill our restaurants, visit our historic attractions and pay for entertainment.

Most of the tens of thousands of people who come into Port Alfred during the ten days spanning Christmas and New Year fall into the latter category, in that they spend very little money in Ndlambe (principally Port Alfred and Kenton), but put huge pressure on our infrastructures and even more pressure on our budgets, because of the hire of toilets, fencing, cleaning staff, extra traffic and police personnel, etc. etc. etc.

The majority of Christmas/New Year revellers along Beach Drive, West Beach Drive, in the West Beach car park, the sidewalks leading into the suburbs from West Beach Drive and at the Krantz bring their own food and drink with them from their hometowns (Bhisho, East London, King Williams Town, Grahamstown, Port Elizabeth, Peddie, etc.) and although there were several vendors at all these places this year, they all seemed to come from elsewhere, even as far afield as KZN, and it is highly unlikely that any of those applied for – or paid for – hawkers’ licences.

The Announcer spoke to numbers of revellers in the above-mentioned areas, many of whom complained – and quite rightly so – about the deplorably unhygienic state of most of the permanent public toilets and the fact that the hired toilets were under-serviced or not serviced at all, but at the same time, most of them were braaiing meat and enjoying beverages that had not been purchased here, and leaving behind them a considerable mess to be cleaned up at our expense. Also, The Announcer noticed numerous people urinating all over Port Alfred, as this year there were also many picnickers in the Library Gardens, on many of the sidewalks leading off West Beach Drive, and on sidewalks in the CBD, wherever there was a bit of shade.

The question is: why are the residents of Ndlambe and the Municipality itself allowing this to happen, i.e. the influx of tens of thousands between approximately 24 December and 3 January, who put huge pressure on our budgets and infrastructures, whilst contributing virtually nothing? Why are we all paying for visitors to this area to behave exactly as they please, whilst expecting nothing in return but trouble for our money? Why are the various ratepayers’ associations and business forums not addressing this problem? Why are the residents of Ndlambe not raising concerns about this?

We cannot stop the influx of visitors to Ndlambe over the Christmas/New Year period, and nor should we wish to, because, in fact, it is an opportunity for Ndlambe to cash in. These people are bringing food and drink with them, so why not make sure they buy most of it here?

Surely the municipality should be offering tenders to hospitality businesses in Ndlambe to set up beer tents/gardens and food stalls in designated, access-controlled areas over this period, so that money can flow in along with the tens of thousands who come to put pressure on our services?

There is also the argument that many of them come here because of our anything-goes attitude, which is in total contrast to the zero-tolerance attitude adopted in Port Elizabeth. Why do we continue to allow this? It is after all the residents of Ndlambe who must foot the bill to host them, clean up after them and put up with the smell of urine and faeces for weeks after they have left.

Surely if we also adopt a zero-tolerance approach, the annual influx of no-spend revellers will drop, which will cost the town considerably less, and if we invite local business people to put up stalls and beer gardens, there will at least be some revenue earned in licence fees, and so forth? There is no reason why this can’t become a win-win situation for everybody.

As a parting shot, I would like to add that rolling out the Festive Season plan on the 12th of December is totally counter-productive. The Festive Season budget must be included in the final draft budget which is tabled by 31 May and adopted by 1 July, which means that the Festive Season planning will need to be done in the first few months of the year. We are a resort town, so this should be par for the course. – ShirleyMarais