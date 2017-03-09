LINK app, a multi-purpose smartphone app, designed in South Africa and aimed at making your community safer, improving service delivery from your municipality, and assisting businesses owners to promote their investments more cost-effectively, is now available in Ndlambe after its name change from ttrumpet.

If your security company, Community Policing Forum, municipality, tourist organisation, local businesses, charity organisations, political party, ratepayers’ organisation, sports club, retirement village, or any other community-based group, does not use the LINK smartphone app (previously known as ttrumpet), ask why not?

LINK, a multi-purpose app not limited to 256 users per group, enables communities to communicate better, resulting in a safer environment, better service delivery, and seamless interfacing.

Crime is most probably foremost in most of our minds; by becoming a LINK user you can help to make your suburb a no-go area for criminals. The LINK app generates statistics and up-to-date information about crime in your area, with users being able to report crimes by category, which is vital for the police and CPFs in identifying trends and pursuing criminals.

The crime reports remain current, and do not get lost in a sea of other reports, as with Facebook and WhatsApp.

According to the Managing Director of LINK, Charles Murray: “CPF members have to compile the information received from criminal incidents on a spreadsheet, after which it is compiled into one document, which is then shared among the CPF members and authorities. This is quite complicated and cumbersome to the leaders of the CPFs. With LINK CPF leaders can draw a variety of reports based on each crime category in an area with the flick of a button.”

Users can also become more active in the community by reporting potholes, lack of street signs, burst water pipes or any municipal-related problem, without phoning or going to the municipal offices. The reported problem will be geo-located for quick action by the municipality.

As with the crime reports, LINK users will be able to see what problems are affecting their ward and will be able to hold their Ward Councillor accountable. Knowing what is happening in Wards can also assist the municipality to plan better when drawing up financial budgets and to roll out the Integrated Development Plan more effectively.

Visitors will be able to use LINK to locate service providers, businesses, restaurants and accommodation establishments, as they will be able to access contact details and mapped directions with a flick of a button. All that is needed is for the business to add itself to Google maps.

LINK offers opportunities to promote local businesses, and at a monthly price of less than a single one-eighth page ad in the local print media, and will also be able to offer loyalty cards, promotions and special offers, and communicate direct with customers.

LINK will be under the direct control of the business owner, who can decide when and how to advertise, without having to meet print deadlines and negotiate rising advertising costs.

Many other functions are available on LINK, including free calls and messaging to other LINK users, discounted calls to non-LINK landline users both locally and internationally, message self-destruct, an SOS facility, an on-demand tracking facility, and the ability to interface with other electronic devices to gain information.

LINK will be offering information evenings in all the towns of Ndlambe over the next few weeks and will also be at the Bathurst Agricultural Show at the end of March 2017.

The Link app can be downloaded fro Android and IOS phone from https://download.linkapp.co.za

All interested parties are welcome to contact us on info@theannouncer.co.za for information on how to use LINK.