The Kowie Nite Bowls tournament is in full swing with the fourth round awaiting participating teams on Wednesday.

The third round, which was played last Friday in fantastic warm summer weather, once again brought out the crowds.

The night was full of surprises with last year’s winner, MR Financials, going down to Distinctive Kitchens, but fortunately managed to pick up one bonus point. Last year’s runner-up, Kenny’s Sports Bar, however, were taken to task by Country Meat Market who took all the points on the night.

The first 3 positions in each section are:

Section A

1 st – Trellidor, 15 points – 26 shot profit

– Trellidor, 15 points – 26 shot profit 2 nd – Distinctive Kitchens, 12 points – 17 shot profit

– Distinctive Kitchens, 12 points – 17 shot profit 3rd – MR Financials, 11 points – 16 shot profit.

Section B

1 st – Emonti, 14 points – 18 shot profit

– Emonti, 14 points – 18 shot profit 2 nd – Kenny’s Sports Bar, 11 points – 23 shot profit

– Kenny’s Sports Bar, 11 points – 23 shot profit 3rd – Leach Pharmacy, 10 points – 11 shot profit.

There are still 4 rounds of round robin to go before the final round on Friday, March 31, all dependent on weather conditions in the run-up.

The Port Alfred Lions were as usual installed in the pavilion overlooking the green braaiing boerewors and hamburger patties while pumping canned music over the greens.

They had a very good evening selling all the wares before the actual play was completed so next week they plan to bring extra food. Please keep up with supporting them as all the profits go to charity. “Thank you, Lions we appreciate your involvement.”

Back in the clubhouse, the swindle board winner was Shrek from Happy Veg who took home a bottle of 100 Pipers sponsored by sponsor Pick ‘n Pay. The “roll over” competition was not won some the kitty has now grown to R160 for the next round.

The “Performer of the Night” prize went to Trellidor, playing in the A Section, for scoring 6 points and a shot profit of 10.

Players are reminded that the next round will happen on Wednesday, March 1.