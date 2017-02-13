The Kuyasa Combined School in Nemato is on the receiving end of library books once again and this time it is coming all the way from Johannesburg.

Goodwill for needy schools in Ndlambe comes from far afield according to Sue Gordon, who is part of a wide Library and Info professionals’ network.

The group had initiated the start of the library at Kuyasa Combined School in Nemato, Port Alfred, and since then had actively collected books to make the library grow.

Gordon is presently in Johannesburg where St David’s Maritz Brothers College from Inanda had just donated four boxfuls of second-hand, all in good condition, library books to their Kuyasa project.

St David’s Junior schoolboys Henri Gautier de Charnace, Elam Tokwe and Luke Watkins, assisted the school’s librarian, Doreen Johnston, to pack and load the books for the Kuyasa Combined School’s Library.

“I cannot describe adequately how heart-warming it was yesterday to interact with Doreen Johnstone and her Grade 6 boys. It was particularly special for me, having worked at this school years ago,” Gordon said.