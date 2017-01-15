Members from the South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Port Alfred and Grahamstown clusters had a busy weekend and arrested numerous suspects on a variety of charges.

Detectives from Peddie and Tyefu are investigating numerous cases including theft of motor vehicle, kidnapping and murder following a report from a distraught man, who when he returned to where he left his car and his wife both were not to be seen.

Allegedly the man parked his car at the Peddie Magistrate’s Court and left his wife, cell phone and car keys, in the car.

The local SAPS immediately launched a search for the 25-year-old woman and the vehicle. The search continued throughout the night before the vehicle was located at the Qamnyana Administration Area in the Tyefu Policing Area.

During the investigation, the body of a female identified as the missing woman was found close by. A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death. Specialist investigators worked on the scene for several hours collecting evidence and clues.

Brigadier David Kanuka, the Cluster Commander of Grahamstown, who guided the search team offered his sincere condolences to family and friends of the slain victim and assured the community that he will leave no stone unturned to bring these ruthless perpetrators to book. “I have a team of experienced detectives working on these cases which I’m also closely monitoring,” he said. He appealed to the community to assist the SAPS in their investigations.

Any person who can assist in the investigation can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information supplied is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous

Suspects arrested in Port Alfred

Several suspects were arrested by the Port Alfred Cluster Task team for various offences including, drunk driving, drug-related offences, house breaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen property.

A vehicle used to commit a crime was also seized and groceries valued at R1800 were also recovered.

The suspects will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Laptop thief arrested

Quick action by the SAPS and security personnel lead to the arrest of a known offender on Friday morning. The suspect will appear in court on Monday on charges of house breaking and possession of stolen goods.

He was spotted by an off-duty police officer when he climbed over a fence in Heron Street.

A patrolling security officer also spotted the man carrying an item resembling a laptop hopping over fences in an attempt to escape. Both persons gave chase. In an effort to escape the suspect threw the item into nearby bushes but he was cornered and arrested a few streets away. On searching him memory sticks and a dongle were found in his pockets.

The laptop was burgled a few streets away and the complainant, who is a writer and busy with two books, identified the recovered items. He was extremely impressed that the team could arrest the suspect within 35 minutes of committing the offence.

Fatal stabbing

A male, aged 22, was arrested in Peddie after he allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old male during an altercation on Saturday. The victim died at the scene.

The suspect will appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Drug bust

The Grahamstown Cluster Commander Brigadier David Kanuka commended the task team after two unrelated drug-related arrests were made during an operation.

In Joza, a man, aged 20, was arrested for possession of drugs.

During a vehicle check point, dagga with a street value of R215 000, was sniffed out. The dagga was packed among onions in an effort to camouflage its smell. It was also wrapped in clothing.

A woman, aged 38, was arrested.

Both suspects will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they will face charges of possession of drugs.