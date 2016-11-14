The Democratic Alliance in Makana Municipality rejects the outcome of the elections of ward committees in Makana, as the processes violated the by-laws and rules of the municipality, and were corrupted by Speaker Yandisa Vara.

Speaker Vara was forced to back-track and change the dates of the original election meetings because the meetings were not properly advertised and residents were not given sufficient notice as required by law.

The Municipal policy on ward committee elections has been disregarded by Speaker Vara, who personally invented a new policy which was not approved by Council, that in some wards but not all wards, only unemployed people could stand for election to the Ward Committee. Speaker Vara also unilaterally changed the approved voting procedure from a secret ballot to an open show of hands, which violates Council policy.

The Ward Committee Election policy of Makana does not discriminate on the basis of employment status, yet Speaker Vara invented this new criterion right before the elections. This is not only against the policy but it also discriminates on the basis of employment status.

The real unlawfulness of the Speaker’s new rules is that they were only made in respect of certain Wards, and not all Wards. The discrimination was, therefore, selective, and as such is unfair discrimination. We believe this was done to benefit the ANC in these elections.

The DA has registered our strongest objections to the unlawful conduct of the Speaker, in writing. We trust that a review of the Ward Committee Election process will follow.

The ANC government in Makana clearly does not regard the rules and laws as paramount and is prepared to bend the rules to benefit the ANC. Just as we see from the very top of the ANC in the conduct of Jacob Zuma, all rules will be bent and broken to put the ANC first, and to put the people last.

The DA will continue to oppose these elections, and we expect a swift reply from the Speaker on our challenge to the elections. – Cllr Mlindi Nhanha – Makana Municipality DA Caucus Leader – For further information, please contact Cllr Mlindi Nhanha, 079 189 9212 or mnhanha@geenet.co.za

