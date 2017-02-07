Marco Polo, the leading furniture and appliance store of Ndlambe, added another product to their rather impressive range when they were appointed as a Midea appliance distributor this week.

The owner of Marco Polo, Mark Pauls, said that Midea, which hails from China, is the world’s No 1 manufacturer of many domestic appliances including microwave ovens, fans, air coolers and conditioners, bar fridges and normal fridges. All the Midea products are already available from Marco Polo stores in Port Alfred.

According to Pauls, they were the first independent store to be appointed as a distributor as all other appointments made were too much bigger appliance groups or chains.

Pauls also explained that his brand name, Marco Polo, was selected by the main Midea distributors to participate in an online marketing campaign for Midea appliances. “All products will be advertised online and orders will be placed through us,” he said. Deliveries, however, will be done from a central warehouse. Pauls sees this as an opportunity to grow the footprint of his brand extensively.

An excited Pauls indicated that all the products will be exhibited to be highly visible to passersby at Marco Polo in the Rosehill Mall during the course of the week.

Potential purchasers or even those perpetual browsers are welcome to pop in for a viewing of the new Midea range of appliances that are available right here in Port Alfred.