The Democratic Alliance has noted with utter dismay the removal of a photograph of Nosimo Balindlela from the display inside the Makana Municipality Council Chamber.

Presently, on the walls of the council chamber, are photographs of all post-1994 Presidents, Makana mayors including that of Zanoxolo Peter who we should be embarrassed to be associated with, and Eastern Cape Premiers – except that of MPL Balindlela.

The ANC values people like Peter, who under his administration, bankrupted our municipality and instead of being called to account for his poor performance; was rewarded with a promotion.

It is childish of the ANC to try and wipe away a well-documented legacy of MPL Balindlela in the struggle against apartheid, with her sterling contribution in building a society in which freedom, fairness and opportunity exist.

MPL Balindlela has earned the admiration and respect of many South Africans particularly those from the rural Eastern Cape. She is known as a people’s person, who has remained humble while serving the people. She has exercised her democratic right to join a party of her choice, where she is valued and appreciated.

We demand an immediate reinstatement of MPL Balindlela’s official photograph followed by a motion of questions for Mayor Nomhle Gaga, to account.

We also request an apology be sent to MPL Balindlela for this unfortunate situation.

Mlindi Nhanha Cllr – DA Caucus Leader in Makana Municipality

