The Mantis Collection, a portfolio of privately owned boutique hotels and eco escapes, is in the news again for racking up more achievements in the hospitality field.

“Adding to our honours, we are thrilled to announce that the Mantis Collection has received the following three International Hospitality Awards in the past month,” Adrian Gardiner, founder of the Mantis Collection, said.

The awards are;

The Draycott Hotel – ‘Best UK City Hotel’ 2017 BOHO Award

Mantis Collection: 2017 LUX Best Global Luxury Hotel Group and Excellence Award for Eco-Tourism

The Nakavango Conservation Programme of the World Wide Experience by Mantis received an award based on past volunteers feedback.

The Mantis Collection was also rated as No 6 in Hotel Brands in Africa developments.

The Mantis Collection, in current developments, has added the Pearl Valley Golf Hotel in Stellenbosch to their portfolio.

As reported by http://spice4life.co.za, “The first phase of the hotel has been completed. The 38 rooms have all been orientated to maximise the incredible views of the estate, the valley and the mountains beyond. The Clubhouse, located 100 metres away, is easily accessible by golf cart or a leisurely stroll. Guests can also look forward to all the classic comforts and conveniences expected of a luxury hotel along with the exceptional service that has become synonymous with the Mantis Collection.”

The group is also active in St Helena.

Considered as one of the world’s last ‘undiscovered’ destinations St Helena is gearing up for an influx of tourists, as the newly built Airport will soon welcome regular commercial flights to the island.

In anticipation of the boost in tourism to St Helena, the Mantis Collection, recently started renovating three Georgian buildings on the island.

Hotel Management

“At Mantis, we pride ourselves on our high standard of service, and our results are evident in the references we receive from our partners,” Gardiner said.

Chris Roberts, General Manager of Oceana Private Beach & Wildlife Reserve, near Port Alfred said; ‘’Over the last four years (2013 – 2016) Oceana has seen a 73% increase in bed nights and a 67% increase in REVPAR. The significant jump in REVPAR has directly affected our bottom line with us reporting a 15% net profit for 2016. Budgeted bed nights and revenue for 2017 are a significant increase on 2016 and we are already well ahead of this budget YTD. Mantis took over full-time management of Oceana in July 2014 having just worked on the trade based marketing for the years before that. Aligning the marketing and operational management is directly responsible for the phenomenal growth that we have seen over the four years.’’

Dr Wouter Hensens, Executive Dean of Stenden South Africa, said, “Dear Adrian, I keep on congratulating you; three international awards in three weeks – amazing! We are proud to be working with Mantis.”

Adrian Gardiner is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Stenden South Africa and numerous students have been enrolled at Stenden South Africa and graduated through Mantis’ Education programme.

Mantis has played and is still playing a pivotal role in providing opportunities to Stenden graduates as well as internship opportunities to undergraduates. The relationship between Stenden South Africa and Adrian Gardiner dates back to the inception of the campus in 2001.