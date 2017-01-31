Ndlambe Council lifts water restrictions

The Ndlambe Council on Tuesday approved the lifting of water restrictions in the area.

The restrictions were imposed early in December due to an anticipated peak festive season demand.

Upon assessment of the situation, the water situation in most of the area is back to normal except for Bathurst and Alexandria.

On Friday the restrictions were lifted totally in all towns except in Bathurst and Alexandria, with a caution to communities that water is becoming scarcer and it must be used sparingly.

In Bathurst and Alexandria, partial lifting of restrictions was approved. That means that some aspects of the restrictions will remain in those areas like the closing of water in certain times when it is required. Water will be restricted at night when required by closing the supply for certain hours of the night and opening it in the morning.

The reason that water restrictions are not fully lifted in Alexandria and Bathurst is that the situation has not recovered fully from the low levels and some challenges are still experienced in these areas. The situation will be monitored and upon improvement, the restrictions will be lifted totally.

During the festive/peak demand season, a fair water supply situation prevailed in comparison with other years. The Bathurst area was the worst affected with water interruptions since December 19 and these conditions still remains a challenge.

Some of the reasons for the water challenges in the Bathurst area are the Eskom supply and the cutting of telemetry due to electricity supply challenges.

The electricity supply that feeds the dam where water is sourced for Bathurst is in Grahamstown and whenever there are challenges in that town water pumping from the dam is affected. Eskom at times also takes too long to repair the supply. The directorate is investigating the matter and the supply source of electricity may be changed pending the outcome.