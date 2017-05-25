In what was deemed to be a very important meeting the communication officer of Ndlambe, Cecil Mbolekwa, presented the new 2016 – 2021 Ndlambe Communication Strategy to councillors, the media and other stakeholders. Sadly within a week of the unveiling of the new strategy, Mbolekwa failed to respond to questions raised by the media.

“This is a very important meeting in a number of ways, a fist of its kind for Ndlambe. We need to know how to communicate, it is critical. This meeting is arranged at a critical time in the history of South Africa wherever you look at in the country there are service delivery protests everywhere. It is critical therefore that our communication strategy talks to that,” Mayor Phindile Faxi said.

If the opportunity was missed to talk about these issues, the ugly incidents that have been happening up north will “definitely be coming our way” according to Faxi.

Faxi questioned whether the new strategy was talking to the unemployed who according to him were central to the service delivery protests. “I still want to see in our communication strategy where we specifically communicate with the unemployed because when you look at these service delivery protests the unemployed are central to it. Do we forever promise them the good that is coming their way but never reach them?” he said.

Junk status could lead to further unemployment as investors will frown on South Africa which means that here will be fewer projects, as it will be difficult to find finance and the need to improve on communication will become even more important.

Communication to government-instituted structures like the War Rooms, Community Development Workers and Ward Committees also needed attention. “As a mayor, I sometimes see that Ward Committee members are part of service delivery protests yet they are supposed to communicate governance to the community,” he said.

The importance of communicating with the Fourth Estate, the media, was also raised. “It is critical that we have a good rapport with the media otherwise there is bound to be miscommunication. “It is difficult for the communications officer to response to negative publicity in the public domain, therefore, we need a good communications strategy to avoid those things,” Faxi said. Regular meetings will in future be scheduled with the media to inform them of the direction the municipality was taking. “By doing this the media will come in handy by supporting us instead of giving us negative publicity,” Faxi said.

The need to monitor media trends was also highlighted. “I would really like to see a situation where we have a section that deals with media trends because if we ignore those issues this municipality will get negative publicity and investors will shy away from here,” Faxi said.

The Media and Communications Unit through the newly released Communication Strategy Plan aims to speak with one voice not only to disseminate information but rather to connect with people, influence their way of thinking and ultimately bring about a change in their behaviour towards the municipality.

The communication unit faces some challenges due to a variety of reasons. Among these are; the lack of a sustainable positive mood internally and externally, inconsistent departmental meetings to steer services, the ineffective and delayed communication, if ever, to various stakeholders thus affecting the impact of the message and intended consequences, and the shortage of human resources.

The ineffective and delayed communication challenge was evident when Mbolekwa failed to confirm a time for meeting by not responding to an email communication. A follow-up email to request more information was also not responded to despite reminders being sent to him.

According to the new strategy, the unit’s strategic objective is to meet the information, communication and marketing needs of government and the local residents to create a mutual understanding and to curb service delivery protests.

Clear objectives are a key to the success of the Communication Strategy and should help reinforce the importance of communication between the residents, the stakeholders and the municipality.

The main objectives of the strategy are:-

Helping to promote the corporate image and identity of Ndlambe Municipality.

Creating a more transparent institution to evoke civic pride in all major stakeholders of Ndlambe

To promote and market municipality commitment to creating a caring municipality that strives to engage and listen to the resident’s problems and challenges and also to form partnerships with the community in combating the identified challenges together

To embrace the values and principles of Batho Pele and communicate government’s commitment to building and reflecting a professional public service.

To inform the communities about the resources that are available for their development and be able to utilise them.

To make the community aware of their rights and opportunities to articulate their needs and aspirations.

To encourage public participation in all campaigns and including elections.

To dispel misleading information by media in articulating what is right to the community, as it causes conflict between the community and the municipality.

To provide feedback about all departmental, municipal and governmental programmes so that the community and staff are able to participate and know what transpires around them.

Ndlambe Municipality has a diverse population as it has an urban and rural population so when conveying a message it is necessary that the targeted audience is satisfied and understands the message conveyed to them. “We need to make the message fit the information and be translated into the right context and language that they can easily understand,” Mbolekwa said.

In terms of the policy, it is imperative to appoint appropriate messengers depending on the targeted audience for each message. The mayor and municipal manager have been allocated as the primary and principal communicators of the municipality and Ward Councillors are eligible to engage with the media on issues concerning their wards.

Various target groups have been identified. These include the following; ratepayers, community members, youth, rural communities, urban communities, media houses, municipal structures, businesses, the elderly, the disabled, religious groups, sector departments, investors, NGOs, NPOs, tourists and cultural groups.

The plan makes provision for various communications channels to be employed to reach specific target groups. Among these are;

Communique from the Executive Mayor or Speaker’s Note, external newsletter, social media (Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp etc.), telephone calls, media houses (Radio ), community meetings, imbizos, organised public participation seminars and workshops, suggestion boxes located at the municipality, loud-hailing, letters, flyers, notices, press releases, media briefings and others but notably absent was digital media.

The lack of using digital media as a communication channel was bluntly shifted aside with a simple comment, “Our people are not using digital media,” Dibandlela Nkume from the Regional Communication Committee: Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman District Municipality said.