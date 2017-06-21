Ndlambe municipal staff have been informed to appear as witnesses at an inquest into the death of Thembile Bethe, previously a Ndlambe councillor, which has commenced in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court nearly nine years after he was killed in what was then deemed to be an assassination.

Bethe, before the amalgamation of municipalities, was the mayor of Alexandria and a well-known farmer in the area.

He was gunned down at his farm house on a Saturday night by an unknown suspect in December 2009.

Bethe was 55 years old at the time of his death.

At the time, police spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender said, “The victim was shot several times in his upper body outside his farm, De Tuine, around 21:30 on Saturday. A witness who was with the victim alleged that they were followed by a white bakkie while driving home. When they stopped outside the house, a shot was fired at them, just missing them. The victim, who was the driver, told the witness to lay down. At this stage, the victim got out and several more shots were fired at him.”

Govender said the suspects then fled the scene.

“The former mayor had been hit in the back and died at the scene. Several spent cartridges were found at the scene close to the body of the victim.”

Now, in a surprise turn of events, two Ndlambe municipal employees, a current official and a previous employee, were recently informed to appear as witnesses at the inquest.

Ndlambe’s Municipal Manager, Rolly Dumezweni and Phathelike Fina, were notified by the inquest magistrate Louis Muller during May to appear as witnesses at the inquest into the death of Bethe.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza, the inquest was, following a postponement, to commence in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, June 23.

Neither Dumezweni nor Fina were arrested and were also not accused according to Ndwalaza yet he indicated that the next appearance was set as a provisional date for both to appoint legal representatives.

Another witness, one Mabhutsana, has still not being found.

Shortly after Bethe’s death, a reward of one hundred thousand (R100 000) Rands was offered to anyone who could provide the police with valuable information which could lead to the arrest, prosecution, conviction and sentencing of the suspect(s).