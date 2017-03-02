A young South African based pharmacist, Bandela Mgoqi, is on a mission to educate his countrymen about medicines (drugs). Bandela has today announced the launch of his blog, Yodruggist, as one of the tools to accomplish this task.

“Today I am excited to announce my new blog, Yodruggist. With this blog, my mission is simple: to educate South Africans about drugs. Drugs are vital, and they enrich our lives. They are part of our lives whether we like it or not. With more knowledge about them, people will better manage their health and make informed decisions,” said Mgoqi, founder of Yodruggist (https://www.yodruggist.com).

The blog is part commonsensical, part educational. In his articles, Bandela draws deeply from the lessons and experience he has accumulated from practising as a pharmacist for more than five years in South Africa.

Bandela is also on a mission to improve access to healthcare in South Africa. He is working on a Yodruggist directory which is an internet based tool that will connect patients with doctors, hospitals and pharmacies in any city across South Africa. With the Yodruggist Directory, patients will locate doctors, dentists and other health professionals with ease and be able to book them online. Patients will also rate and recommend doctors they visited. On the other hand, Health professionals will be able to create profiles, list their practices, manage their booking schedule and receive bookings online from patients.

To learn more about Yodruggist and to start educating yourself about drugs, visit the Yodruggist blog at https://www.yodruggist.com