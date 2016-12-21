Student constables stationed at the Port Alfred Cluster had a great start to their careers in upholding the law when barely two hours into their new job they confiscated 40 counterfeit DVDs.

The Media spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender, revealed the success of the students without providing further details.

Govender also indicated that an inquest docket had been opened for investigation following the death of a young boy in Seafield on Tuesday afternoon.

“Yesterday afternoon the SAPS received a report of a body found at the Trikwakwa farm in the Seafield area. On responding to the report, the body of a young boy was found lying next to a farm house,” Govender said.

Allegedly the 10-year-old victim left home on Friday with four other boys to attend a traditional ceremony at a nearby farm where they consumed alcohol before heading home on Saturday morning. The victim apparently decided to sit down next to an unoccupied farm house with the promise of following his friends but did not. The boy’s grandmother with whom he lives enquired about his whereabouts. The four friends launched a search for him and found him where they left him next to the unoccupied farmhouse!

No foul play suspected at this stage.