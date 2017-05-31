Renault Sport is renowned for providing thrilling experiences that enable people to live their passion to the fullest. Thanks to a successful motorsport history and a passion for new challenges, Renault creates world class race cars; and this self-same race car technology is applied to create versatile and exciting sports cars. Renault’s incredible Renault Sport models proudly embody the bridge between Renault and Formula 1.

The Renault Sport Clio is undeniably one of the most popular hot hatches, with its proven track record as one of the best handling and most rewarding cars on the market.

The latest flagship models of the Clio model range were preceded by several derivatives which were legendary in their own right, to name but a few – The 1st RS model, the Renault Clio Williams (1993) that was designed to celebrate the success of the Renault-powered F1 team at the time. More powerful Renault Sport models emerged post the Clio Phase 2’s revamped, in the guise of the incredible Renault Sport Clio V6, with the 3.0-litre V6 engine housed in the rear of the vehicle, with increased power output (252bhp), making it the fastest model to this day. The limited edition Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy launched in 2005 was also deemed legendary amongst Renault Sport enthusiasts.

The long line of iconic Clio RS models was boosted with the introduction of the Renault Sport Clio 200 & 200 Cup, which proved their worth in every road test entered. The Clio 20th Anniversary model, which was launched in 2010 in celebration of Clio’s 20th year of being, was distinguished by its Pearl White paint, black alloys and black roof, a striking and extremely coveted limited edition indeed.

The much celebrated Clio RS model line-up was further complemented through the Clio RS Red Bull, another extremely admired limited edition, with its distinct colour scheme and much larger 18” wheels.

Following on these illustrious Renault Sport Clio models, it is with pride that the new Clio RS LUX & Clio RS TROPHY models are introduced to the market – two even more formidable hot hatches, both further enriched thanks to Renault Sport expertise.

RS VISION, a world first for additional multi-faceted LED lighting technology

These models boast the distinctive RS exterior design with specific sports cues (front and rear bumpers, large alloy wheels, visible double exhaust pipes, rear spoiler), but with a more enhanced and integrated exterior signature, which includes new front and rear lights. The front-end of the new Clio RS is visually broader by virtue of a specific bumper and is complemented by LED multi- faceted lighting, for a distinct look and outstanding lighting performance. The new Renault signature C-shaped PURE VISION LED lights are extremely prominent on the front of the vehicle, flanked by the innovative RS VISION chequered flag-shaped lighting within the front bumper – a highly efficient and adaptive lighting system, instantly recognisable through its unique design.

Other distinct and improved RS design prompts include specific RS badging below the larger Renault logo on the front and on the boot lid, new RS alloy wheels (17” on the LUX model, and Gloss Black 18” on the TROPHY) and specific sills, and a rear that is distinguishable by a sporty spoiler, and a bold functional RS diffuser with a twin exhaust tailpipe.

The new Clio RS sports extremely rigorous build quality, with high-quality interior finishes, to ensure maximum driving pleasure, and comfort. The specific Renault Sport touches within the cabin give the vehicle a qualitative finish, such as the eye-catching red detail around the air vents, and striking red stitching on the gear lever, handbrake and steering wheel. The RS driving experience is further enhanced through the enveloping Renault Sport bucket seats with extra side support, RS embossed headrests – and leather, heated front seats (specific to the TROPHY model).

Power output & chassis: a unique package in its segment

Two different types of chassis and petrol engines are available: the Clio RS Sport chassis on the LUX model, with 17” wheels emphasising versatility and everyday use; and a Trophy chassis with 18” wheels, lowered by 20mm at the front and 10mm at the rear to place the focus firmly on driving pleasure. The LUX version (200bhp) delivers an impressive 147kW of power and the extremely powerful TROPHY (220bhp) an exhilarating 162kW, both mated to a six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission with convenient steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts, enabling multi-gear change down in quick succession with high-speed braking, a feature inspired directly via F1 technology.

Renault Sport ranked highly amongst the top sports cars thanks to intuitive RS features The vibrant new Clio RS offers the full spectrum of Renault Sport technology for immediate driving pleasure. Uniquely in its segment, the TROPHY version has an exclusive exhaust system, developed in tandem with industry specialist Akrapovic which has an instantly recognisable sound and ensures sprightly acceleration, improving vehicle performance. The RS driving experience is further enhanced through several highly advanced RS-specific features i.e. Launch Control, RS Drive and RS Monitor. The Launch Control system emulates a true drag race experience enabling specific and sportive take-off of the vehicle with limited wheel spin. Through RS Drive, the driver can adjust the road handling behaviour of the vehicle by switching driving modes from the three available (Normal, Sport and Race). The RS Monitor is a unique performance tracking system providing the driver with real-time data. It collects data through a series of sensors and drivers can scroll through the system’s different functions using the steering wheel mounted controls. Via this embedded telemetry system, a driver is able to record and replay his run.

Another brand differentiator is the specific RS Diff – Electronic Differential – a system which enables the driver to retain traction and limit vehicle skidding, by using ABS and ESP sensors, in conjunction with the vehicle’s brakes. All in all, allowing for a thrilling and intensified drive.

With the New Clio RS TROPHY, every day is race day

The formidable Clio RS TROPHY displays the ultimate in Renault Sport technology with an impressive range of track oriented features that demonstrate the prowess of the direct F1 technology transfer to this exclusive model.

The liveliness of this vehicle is enhanced through its lower chassis and 18” high-performance Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

It’s honed 220hp engine delivers an exhilarating 162kW at 6050 rpm, with a top speed of 235km/h. The vehicle is able to achieve 0 to 100km/h in just 6.6 secs, thanks to this top-of- its-class engine.

The TROPHY is the only vehicle in its segment to have an Akrapovic exhaust as standard. This re-engineered exhaust has a strongly identifiable sound and exudes accelerated performance.

The red brake callipers are an instantly recognisable RS technology cue, representing phenomenal braking performance, with its 320mm ventilated discs.

Despite its high performance, the consumption of this RS vehicle is very controlled, with CO2 emissions of 135g/km and an impressive fuel consumption from only 5.9l/ 100km.

CLIO RS: Smart technology comes standard

Aside from the beautiful design, the functional interior is packed with additional innovative technology, synonymous with much of the Renault model range –

Onboard navigation on offer via the 7” touchscreen, with a range of other easy-to-use one-touch functionalities – Multimedia, radio and telephone systems with Bluetooth connectivity.

Cruise Control speed limiter, whereby a set cruising or maximum speed can be selected, with steering wheel-mounted controls to allow for speed adjustment.

Rain sensors, automatically regulating the frequency of your windscreen wipers according to how heavily it is raining, and light sensors, enabling the headlights when the sensors detect a certain level of darkness.

The Renault Hands-free Card Key for convenient remote entry, and in support of the easy Stop/ Start functionality.

Number 1 priority. Safety for all

With the new Renault Clio RS it’s 5-Star safety all the way, with an unparalleled level of onboard safety and protection features and equipment:

ABS + EBD – An ABS anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution (EBD) combined with emergency brake assist (EBA) to maintain trajectory control in the event of hard braking.

New Generation ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and ASR (Anti-Slip Regulation) active traction control, ensuring the vehicle remains stable even in difficult road conditions, with a full disable function.

HSA (Hill Start Assist) effectively preventing the vehicle from rolling when trying to pull away, or on an up or down gradient.

Highly efficient driver and passenger’s head & chest front and side airbags.

Height adjustable driver and passenger seat belts with pretensions and load limiters, with three Isofix 3-point front and rear seat attachments.

This comprehensive Safety Package is supplemented by Renault’s unique Anti-submarining system, the Fix4sure seat design located in the front and the rear.

The New CLIO Renault Sport range is the ultimate testimony to the advancement of the RS technology; the perfect combination of refined cutting edge design, next level innovation, progressive R.S. features and exhilarating performance.

Warranty and Service Plan

As with the rest of the Renault range, the new Clio RS models come standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty, together with a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. A 3-year/30 000km service plan applies, with service intervals at 10 000km.

Recommended Retail Price

New CLIO RS 200 EDC LUX R379 900

New CLIO RS 220 EDC TROPHY R419 900

Options

Metallic Paint – R 2 500

Special Metallic Paint: Sirius Yellow & Frost Pearl White – R10 000

Issued by Renault South Africa.