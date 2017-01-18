A new development which may enhance the choice for shoppers in Port Alfred is on the cards pending a positive Record of Decision from the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs (DEDEAT) following an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The site in question is situated on the corner of Main and Van der Riet Streets, better known as the old Solly Kramer’s building.

The scope of the project includes the alterations and additions to the existing 515m building to incorporate a new goods receiving area of 186m2, an additional retail floor area of 600m, new goods receiving yard and car park with 17 bays.

The new proposed total area will be about 1296m2.

The new additions and alterations will comply with all Environmental Legislation, National Building Regulations, as well as Local By-Laws.

There may be several potential (positive or negative) environmental impacts as a result of the proposed project including but not limited to:

Damage to the sensitive Kowie River estuary and process area, improper removal and discarding of building materials, potential spillage of hazardous materials on the site, destabilization of the Kowie River bank, disruption to neighbours, disruption to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, creation of employment, potential increase in crime from construction activities, disturbance to sense of place of the Kowie River and town, visual impact and increased traffic and parking congestion.

As various listed activities may impact on the site an environmental authorization must be obtained from the relevant decision-making authority prior to the commencement thereof as it may result in potential negative impacts on the environment.

Some of the listed activities are:

Development – If no development setback exists, within a distance of 100 metres inland of the high-water mark of the sea or an estuary, whichever is the greater; in respect of embankments; rock revetments or stabilising structures including stabilising walls; buildings of 50 square metres or more; or infrastructure with a development footprint of 50 square metres or more –

The infilling or depositing of any material of more than five cubic metres into, or the dredging, excavation, removal or moving of soil, sand, shells, shell grit, pebbles or rock of more than five cubic metres from a watercourse; the littoral active zone, an estuary or a distance of 100 metres inland of the high-water mark of the sea or an estuary, whichever distance is the greater but excluding where such infilling, depositing, dredging, excavation, removal or moving-

The expansion of infrastructure or structures where the physical footprint is expanded by 10 square meters or more, where such development occurs within (a) a watercourse; in front of a development setback adopted in the prescribed manner; or if no development setback has been adopted, within 32 meters of a watercourse, measured from the edge of a watercourse and in the Eastern Cape (b) in an estuarine functional zone; outside urban areas, in sensitive areas as identified in an environmental management framework, and critical biodiversity areas as identified in biodiversity plans.

This is a preliminary list of activities and may be added to or excluded as the project proceeds.

The owner of the property, appointed Hort-Couture, as an independent Environmental Assessment Practitioner (EAP), to undertake the relevant environmental studies to identify and assess the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and prepare the necessary Environmental Application for submission to the DEDEAT.

The public is therefore invited to join the Public Participation Process as relevant Interested and Affected Parties (I&AP) from the outset of the project. The input received from I&AP’s forms an integral part of the EIA process and will assist the DEDEAT with their decision making role.

To ensure effective public participation, the process includes the following steps:

Register as an I&AP and raise all comments and concerns regarding the proposed development Review draft Basic Assessment Report (BAR) and ensure that all relevant concerns and issues were dealt with Review Final Basic Assessment Report (FBAR) and ensure that all relevant concerns and issues were dealt with If I&AP’s are not satisfied with the Record of Decision (ROD), IAP’s may appeal ROD.

As a registered I&AP your comments, concerns or queries raised regarding the project will be captured and addressed accordingly through the EIA process.

Should you have an interest in the project and wish to be further involved, you need to register as an I&AP with Warren Lange at warren@hortcouture.co.za or by post to PO Box 2206, Port Alfred, 6170.

You may also submit preliminary comments at this time, which will be taken into account when preparing the draft Basic Assessment Report. If you register as an I&AP, you will have further opportunities to submit comments once the draft Basic Assessment Report has been released for review.