You may have noticed when driving past the Bathurst Agricultural Museum lately that some new structures have gone up in the last few months.

There is a large, shiny new shed – or, more accurately, a brand new structure with a shiny new roof but no walls as yet – just below the main museum building, on the Nolukanye side, which will eventually house all the old and antique farming equipment and implements that have been standing around all over the museum grounds for years, because there’s been nowhere else to store them.

The most valuable of the old tractors, tools and implements are safely undercover in the main museum and adjacent shed, but there is simply not enough space for everything that has been donated to the museum over the years. The new shed – to be called the Pineapple Shed for the time being, as the R120 000 needed to erect the supports and roof was donated by the pineapple farmers in the area – is therefore an essential and very welcome addition to the museum.

Closer to the road (right next to the entrance off the R67 to Grahamstown) you will have noticed the corrugated iron front and back walls of what is going to become a blacksmiths’ forge, long in the planning. The front wall has beautiful, outward curving old-fashioned stoep- roof beams, which is a lovely feature of this partially completed structure. These walls, as well as the two end walls, which have not yet been erected, come from an old shed that Alan Pike – curator and devoted champion of the museum – managed to procure from a nearby farm.

The idea is to set up a traditional iron-monger’s smithy, as a living exhibit that will be run as a working forge.

The money needed for the timber to erect these two walls (R10 000) came from Hobson & Co., one of the longest-established livestock auctioneers in the area.

As with most museums, the lack of government and other funding is making it difficult, and in some cases almost impossible, to maintain museums and to acquire and store new exhibits.

The Bathurst Agricultural Museum is no different, although it is luckier than most, in that it receives a lot of support from the local farming community, who are very proud of their heritage and would like to see it preserved in the best way possible.

The Pineapple Shed roof-wetting will take place this Friday, to celebrate this new addition and to thank the community for its ongoing support.

The Bathurst Agricultural Museum is one of the most interesting places in Ndlambe to visit, for both adults and children, and a must on the itinerary of any tourist visiting Ndlambe, whether or not they hail from British Settler stock. Most South Africans can claim farming roots, and just from that point of view the museum is one of the most interesting of museums to visit.

The museum is open from Monday to Saturday 9am to 4pm and on Sunday 3 – 4pm or by appointment. The curator can be reached on 083 627 4351. – ShirleyMarais