Due to other club commitments, the fourth round of the Kowie Nite Bowls took place on Wednesday night with newcomers rattling the confidence of some regular teams.

Being a weeknight, the crowds were a little down on numbers but with the wonderful weather around there was keen competition on the greens. The Lions Club was on hand braaiing for the crowds and the music pumping over the greens, they also introduced a small quantity of braaied sosaties which proved very popular, so next week they will bring along more.

There have been some wake-up calls in the last round handed out by newcomers.

The top four place in the different sections are;

A section

1. Trellidor [newcomer]

2. Distinctive Kitchens [newcomer]

3. DP Engineering

4. MR Financials

B section

1. Emonti Labels [newcomer]

2. Kenny’s Sports Pub

3. Happy Vegetables

4. Penny Pinchers [back after a year or 2]

In section A there were four straight wins and in the B section, there were two straight wins and Happy Veg peeled 12 each with Penny Pinchers and a second peel between Country Meat and Krige Plumbers on 12 each as well.

Prize giving time and the P ‘n P sponsored bottle of TANG was won by Barbara from Kenny’s Sports. Next, the Roll Over competition was drawn and none of the teams could match the score so the kitty rolled over to the next round. Then came the “Performer of the Night” and for the first time in this competition went to section B and Kenny’s Sports Pub was presented with the vouchers for their winning score of 6 points + 13 shot profit.

Remember all that next week’s round 5 will take place on Friday, March 10 and everyone is welcome to come and join us for a great evening out for the whole family.