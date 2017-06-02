Both DSG and St Andrews College College in Grahamstown had lots of activities to keep them busy during the last few days.

Google Teach Bootcamp

This week the schools hosted over 60 teachers from schools across Grahamstown for a Google Training Bootcamp. This is a first for Grahamstown. The teachers received hands-on training by certified Google trainer Kevin Sherman, hosted in the Prep Media Centre. The teachers learnt about cloud collaboration tools and online forms for data gathering using Google’s GSuite. This complements the strides already made during 2017 with Google Classroom.

Weekly SPCA visit

Our SPCA leaders, Naledi Mdluli and Kate Mabandla, take girls to the SPCA twice a week if and when it fits into the girls’ schedules. The photos taken by the girls document the different kinds of work they do at the SPCA, they fun they have while they are there and the compassion for animals it inspires.

Craven Week selection for St Andrews

Congratulations to the all the players who have been selected for the Eastern Province Country District Craven Week (U18) team.

More players were selected for other rugby tournaments.

Graham de Vos and Christian Roebert have been selected for the Eastern Province Rugby Country District U18 Academy team. Well done, boys!

Three pupils from St Andrew’s College, Basi Malesu, Buhle Matshaya, Bamezoe Malesu have also been selected for the Eastern Province U16A Rugby team to play in the Grant Khomo Week in Bloemfontein 10-15 July.