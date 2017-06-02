A unique new concept in the SA art scene
Both DSG and St Andrews College College in Grahamstown had lots of activities to keep them busy during the last few days.

Google Teach Bootcamp

Google Bootcamp
Teachers at the Google Bootcamp. Image: Provided

This week the schools hosted over 60 teachers from schools across Grahamstown for a Google Training Bootcamp. This is a first for Grahamstown. The teachers received hands-on training by certified Google trainer Kevin Sherman, hosted in the Prep Media Centre. The teachers learnt about cloud collaboration tools and online forms for data gathering using Google’s GSuite. This complements the strides already made during 2017 with Google Classroom.

Weekly SPCA visit

SPCA
Visiting the SPCA with lots of goodies. Image: Provided

Our SPCA leaders, Naledi Mdluli and Kate Mabandla, take girls to the SPCA twice a week if and when it fits into the girls’ schedules. The photos taken by the girls document the different kinds of work they do at the SPCA, they fun they have while they are there and the compassion for animals it inspires.

Craven Week selection for St Andrews

Congratulations to the all the players who have been selected for the Eastern Province Country District Craven Week (U18) team.

Craven Week
Left to right:
Callum Dugmore, Oscar Evans, Jason Brown, Jack Allanson, Ikhetheleng Nkhereanye, Chulu Mngxaso, Zadok Makani, Byron Sharwood and Dean Jenkins (captain). Murray Koster was absent for photograph.
Country Districts
Graham de Vos and Christian Roebert. Image: Provided

More players were selected for other rugby tournaments.

Graham de Vos and Christian Roebert have been selected for the Eastern Province Rugby Country District U18 Academy team. Well done, boys!

Grant Khomo Week
Basi Malesu, Buhle Matshaya, and Bamezoe Malesu. Image: Provided

Three pupils from St Andrew’s College, Basi Malesu, Buhle Matshaya, Bamezoe Malesu have also been selected for the Eastern Province U16A Rugby team to play in the Grant Khomo Week in Bloemfontein 10-15 July.

Comments from Readers

