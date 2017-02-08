The Station Commander of Fort Brown, Captain Nompumelelo Mhlathi, excelled in her studies at the SAPS Academy in Paarl where she received outstanding results in SDIP Research and Presentation.

Latest Arrests

Four males were arrested by the Nemato Detectives during normal day to day operations on Tuesday.

Two of them, both in their early 20s, were arrested on serious assault charges.

A 42-year- old male was arrested for breaching a protection order and a 28-year-old male on a warrant of arrest for murder.

All suspects will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

In the meanwhile, a 46-year-old male was arrested in Joza and dagga valued at R65000 seized during a crime intelligence-driven operation.

The suspect faces a charge of possession of dagga and will soon appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court.

And in Bell, the station commander, Constable Dingela, addressed students from the Ncedolwethu Senior Secondary School during an awareness campaign on the use and the harmful effects of drugs.