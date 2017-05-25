Hi,

Ndlambe municipality launched a new Communications Strategy Plan last week but has already failed some aspects of it.

On a good note, two new loyalty programmes were introduced in Port Alfred with the Wharf Street Brew Pub & Restaurant and Guido’s Family Restaurant coming on board. To qualify for their offers the Link – Powered by Vodacom must be downloaded from https://linkapp.co.za/#dl. For a preview click on Link Specials and start supporting the participating businesses.

Multi Security maintained a high visibility in this area which resulted in relatively few break-ins taking place in Port Alfred during the past two weeks. Read more….

Lots of school news including exchange programmes, sport and more is covered this week together with the bowls report. Catch some results here….

For those motoring enthusiasts, we bring the latest info on the new Haval, China’s best-selling SUV, which has landed in South Africa.

The Announcer