If your security company, Community Policing Forum, municipality, tourist organisation, local businesses, charity organisations, political party, ratepayers’ organisation, sports club, retirement village, or any other community-based group, does not use the LINK smartphone app (previously known as ttrumpet), ask why not?

The Bradshaw Mill in Bathurst, one of the few working mills in South Africa, has reopened after extensive refurbishments to the water wheel. This is a must see when visiting Bathurst…

And for the motoring fans, Jan, the oldest Volksie in South Africa, is now proudly on display at the Volkswagen AutoPavillion, in nearby Uitenhage, another must see for the family…

Why not tell others how easy it is to subscribe to the weekly Announcer Online -just go to our website and fill in the short form to join.

You will find Unsubscribe options at the bottom of the newsletter where you can opt out at any time, however, we guarantee that the newsletter content will be focussed on Ndlambe, and therefore be highly relevant to you and your family.

That’s all for now, enjoy reading this edition, and feel free to visit our website here. Have a wonderful week!