There is good news for Honda Ballade lovers with the announcement of Honda SA that extensive upgrades were made to the popular Ballade range. Read more…

a upaThe Coega Development Cooperation and Eskom have entered into a collaborative agreement on South Africa’s new nuclear build programme. Get more info …

The African National Congress has launched a political school in the Sarah Baartman District which will also have an impact on the Ndlambe Council. The political school, one of the critical resolutions adopted at the sixth Regional Congress, is aimed at teaching the leadership and the general membership about the ANC and to further equip them with theoretical perspectives. Hope the organisation all of the best…..

FNB has reported a massive increase in contactless “tap” credit card transactions. Read more….

And South Africa has lost the 2022 Commonwealth Games at a huge cost to the loyal taxpayers! See our cartoon…

Why not tell others how easy it is to subscribe to the weekly Announcer Online – just go to our website, complete the short form at the footer or next to each article and submit it.

You will find Unsubscribe options at the bottom of the newsletter where you can opt out at any time, however, we guarantee that the newsletter content will be focussed on Ndlambe, and therefore be highly relevant to you and your family.

That’s all for now, enjoy reading this edition, and feel free to visit our website here. Have a wonderful week!