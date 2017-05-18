Hi from a sunny but cool Port Alfred.

Vodacom have launched mobile apps to support government service delivery during the week. Read more about it and contact us for more info on how to become involved.

Drugs seem to be all over Ndlambe but the local SAPS have arrested a number of dealers or persons in possession of illegal substances. Keep it up, officers in blue.

And if you were not part of the Wannacry ransomware shut down we have some advice to restrict hackers from turning you into a victim.

Non-indigenous cheetahs have been moved from the Addo National Elephant Park and now have a more natural environment to live in.

Adventures should also keep their eyes on the media for announcements about a once in a lifetime all-expenses paid adventure – the Honda True Adventure! Do not miss the chance of being one of the lucky participants.

Music lovers can also get ready for the upcoming Classics at the Castle in Port Alfred on May 28. Get you tickets now!

For those motoring enthusiasts, we bring the latest info on the new Golf and everyone’ s dream car, the all new Audi R8 Spyder V10.

