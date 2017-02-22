Roadworks through the urban section of Port Alfred are expected to be completed by the end of November according to Wouter du Toit, the contracts manager from Gibbs.

Du Toit addressed a large group who expressed interest in the road project which will ultimately result in a new road from the Freshstop outlet in Port Alfred to Openshaw.

The contractors have been busy with roadworks in the area for nearly two years and the contract is expected to be finished in about 18 months from now.

Climbing lanes on both hills in the town will be provided. On the western side the climbing lane will start at Kentucky Fried Chicken and end at Van Riebeek Street and on the eastern side it will run from the Marina entrance to Buddy’s.

Work has already started on the stormwater network. “We are not solving the stormwater problems of Port Alfred, we are keeping water off the road,” du Toit said. Open storm water channels will disappear and be replaced with and underground piped system.

The urban project has been divided into three sections: Freshstop to KFC, KFC to the Marina and the Marina to Build-it.

Stormwater works in the Freshstop section were expected to be completed by the end of April, the KFC section by end May and the Marina by end June.

Four new sets of traffic lights areas will be installed atAtherstone Road, Gluckman Road, Pascoe Crescent and Bathurst Street. Walkways will probably be constructed on both sides of the road.

Parents dropping children at Port Alfred School will in future not be able to turn right into the school when travelling from the direction of Buddy’s. Double solid white lines with a solid yellow line will mean that no right turns will be allowed at all. The desired route would be to travel down Albany Road, turn right into Pascoe Crescent and then right into Park Road. Du Toit indicated that Park Road was to be realigned, making it easier to enter.

No drop-offs will be allowed on the R72.

Horton Road will also be an alternative route to and from the school.

The R72 entrance to the school will only have a left-turn access from the direction of the Marina and that entrance will be boom-controlled, with no access permitted at this entrance before 7 am.

While daylight stop-goes have become the norm in Port Alfred, longer ones will take place during the asphalting of the road. “When that happens residents will just have to exercise patience as 24/7 stop-goes will have to be implemented,” said Bennie Hook from Murray & Roberts Infrastructure.

Speeding, a major problem on the road, has to be policed, according to Du Toit. Both provincial and municipal traffic authorities are allowed to police the road. Permanent cameras may be installed at all the traffic signals throughout town to deal with traffic offenders.

No lay-byes for trucks were planned in the town as the road will be too narrow. “We may put one on either side out of town,” Du Toit said.

The contractors were complimented for the professional manner in which they have managed the project to date. “What Port Alfred can look forward to will be better than what has happened here in the last 30 years,” said Kleinemonde resident, Neville Williamson.