Multi Security had relatively few break-ins and attempted break-ins to report in the period between 5 and 23 May; all the crimes reported during this period were in Port Alfred.

Multi Security maintain a high visibility in this area and respond not only to break-ins, attempted break-ins and muggings, but frequently respond to other kinds of emergencies and problem situations, like motor vehicle accidents, fires, missing dogs, dogs barking, livestock on the road. Even the various frail-care centres in Port Alfred often call on them first when someone has a fall.

There were break-ins and attempted break-ins at residences in Southwell Rd, Mentone Road, Weald Avenue, Strand Street and Putt Road. As usual the items stolen were laptops and cell phones, with a backpack stolen from one of the premises. In one case a security beam had been covered by a cloth. The disarming of beams, either by ripping them off their mountings or covering them, is a common occurrence in Ndlambe.

In another instance, a resident heard intruders in the downstairs part of the house at about 01:00, but was too afraid to go downstairs, only contacting Multi Security the next morning. The intruders had forced open the sliding door and stolen the TV.

Several businesses were broken into, including the Kowie Museum, where the perpetrators managed to remove the security gate, kick the door in and steal a laptop and cell phone belonging to the museum. There were also break-ins at businesses in Hallier St, which seems to be a favourite street for burglars, as well as Pascoe Crescent, Albany Road and Alfred Road. In most cases the perpetrators did not get away with anything. Four tyres were stolen from one of the businesses and a spray gun and a tin of paint from another.

There was also an attempted break-in at the Horton Road power station.