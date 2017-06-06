The last two weeks (25 May to 5 June) were relatively crime-free, according to the reports from Multi Security, who seem to have spent a great deal of their time attending to complaints about cattle on the road, complaints about suspicious-looking people and vehicles, and complaints about people behaving badly, fighting or generally making a nuisance of themselves.

The problem of cattle on the road is worsening as the drought intensifies and grazing becomes increasingly scarcer. The only pound in Ndlambe is in Alexandria, which makes this problem extremely hard to address cost-effectively.

Some break-ins and thefts were reported: in Club Lane, a cellphone and tablet were stolen through an open window in the early hours of the morning; a flat was broken into at the back of a residence in Riverside Drive and some snooker balls and a TV were stolen; at a residence in Southwell Road a window was forced open and the burglar bars bent open; a unit in one of the retirement villages was broken into – someone apparently jumped over the fence, then bent open the burglar bars and stole a laptop and cooler bag; burglars managed to get through a window at a home in Saltvlei Road after bending the burglar bars open and stole three laptops, two cellphones and a handbag.

Several break-ins were also reported at business premises in Albany Road, Southwell Road, on the Shaw Park road, Main Road and Wiersma Road. Cash and computers were the main items stolen. The Station Hill clinic was also broken into, but nothing seems to have been stolen. The perpetrators managed to lift the security gate and then forced open the front door.